Who is Ben Driebergen from The Challenge: USA? Marine corps veteran used to suffer from PTSD

The Challenge: USA contestant Ben Driebergen is an American Marine Corps veteran who used to suffer from PTSD. He is best-known for competing in and winning season 35 of Survivor: Heroes vs. Healers vs. Hustlers. He even competed in Survivor: Winners at War and finished in fifth place.

Now Driebergen is all set to showcase his competitive streak in the “most unpredictable and cutthroat game” The Challenge: USA. The show will debut on Wednesday, July 6, 2022, on CBS and stream on Paramount Plus with T.J. Lavin as the host.

All about The Challenge: USA cast Ben Driebergen

A former Marine from Boise, Idaho, Ben Driebergen attended Capital High School and graduated in 2001. Following this, he followed in his grandfather Bill La Marr's footsteps and eventually enlisted in the United States Marine Corps.

During his time in the Marines, he served in Iraq, attaining the rank of Lance Corporal. In 2017, he spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about his time in the Marine Corps, and said:

“I was in the infantry and went over to Iraq and did what Marines do best. I was a good Marine. I was good at my job. I was a company honor man out of boot camp and school, and loved what I did. Certain things happen. You lose friends. The Marine Corps was a good experience, but it was also a bad experience.”

During his time in the Marines, he lost one of his close friends and fellow soldier Blake. After his time in Iraq, Driebergen was diagnosed with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).

Survivor fans witnessed this during one episode when a loud noise at camp rattled the reality star badly. Speaking about that, The Challenge: USA contestant noted:

“I didn’t think they were going to show that. It was an unexpected bang. Most combat veterans have these natural reactions.”

On being asked to describe his reactions, The Challenge: USA contestant said:

“Fear, panic, adrenaline rush all at one time. Then the natural reactions where I start doing what I was trained to do. I don’t think about it. I just react.”

How Ben Driebergen coped from PTSD

Interactions, especially in large groups or “social gatherings, even family times, were all hard" for the veteran. However, after moving to Texas, things started getting better for him after he took Blake's dog tags with him and handed them over to Blake's mom.

The Challenge: USA contestant said that handing the tags over felt like a weight off of his shoulders, adding that it gave him a "sense of closure."

However, he said what helped him the most was accepting the fact that these things happened and that it was "already done."

Driebergen added:

“Once you accept that, you can move on. It’s part of you now, but it doesn’t have to control you.”

Driebergen’s wife Kelly also helped him heal from the trauma. The couple married on October 10, 2013 and have two children, Wyatt and Gracie together.

The Survivor 35 winner is now ready to battle it out on The Challenge:USA along with other 27 contestants from different reality shows. These include contestants from Love Island, Survivor, The Amazing Race and Big Brother.

The Challenge: USA, is a spin-off of MTV's long-running reality television series The Challenge. It will debut on July 6 with a special 90-minute premiere at 9:30-11:00 pm ET/PT.

Julie Pizzi and Justin Booth serve as executive producers of The Challenge: USA, which is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions.

