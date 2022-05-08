What time will The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 Episode 1 air on Paramount+? Release date, trailer, and more explored

The Challenge: All Stars is back with its most 'elite group of competitors', and we can't keep calm. Season 3 of The Challenge: All Stars will premiere on May 11, 2022, at 3.00 AM ET on Paramount+.

Viewers can purchase a subscription for the same on a monthly or yearly basis. Fans can buy a monthly plan of $4.99 with ads or a Premium monthly plan for $9.99 without ads.

Annually, customers will have to pay $49.99 for a subscription with ads or $99.99 for the premium without advertisements plan.

The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 Trailer

The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 will feature only the most elite players in the history of The Challenge series. TJ Lavin, the host of the show, welcomes the players on the show by saying:

"Every competitor here has made it through the finals."

The season will feature those contestants who have won or qualified for the finals of any season of The Challenge. The trailer shows many players of the show performing dangerous stunts like jumping off a plane and fighting in mud, giving a hint of the exciting season we have ahead of us.

In the trailer, Wes Bergmann is seen performing some difficult tasks and can be heard saying:

"I am not here to play a clean game, I'm here to play the messiest game you have ever seen."

Sylvia Elsrode's competitive spirits are high as she says:

"I am coming for that b***h's head. I want it off."

Another female contestant is heard saying:

"Gone are the days of men running the game."

The trailer also shows the host telling the audience that this is the most cutthroat game ever invented.

More about The Challenge: All Stars Season 3

The Challenge: All Stars Season 3 will only feature those contestants who have either won any season of The Challenge or were qualified for the finals of The Challenge. The players will compete against each other to win a prize money of $500,000.

This season's contestants are:

Brad Fiorenza has been a part of 10 seasons of The Challenge but won only 1 and qualified for the finals of 3. He was a part of The Challenge: All Stars Season 2.

Cynthia Roberts appeared in 2 seasons of The Challenge and won the show's first season.

Darrell Taylor has been a part of 9 seasons of The Challenge. He has 4 wins in his pocket and has appeared on both seasons of The Challenge: All Stars before this.

Derrick Kosinski has been a cast member of 10 seasons of The Challenge, out of which he won 3 and qualified for 2.

Jemmye Carroll has appeared on 7 seasons of The Challenge but qualified for finals only in 1. He has appeared on both the seasons of The Challenge: All Stars before this.

Jonna Mannion has won 1 of the 5 seasons he appeared on The Challenge. He has been a cast member of The Challenge: All Stars for the past 2 seasons and 1 won among them.

Jordan Wisely has won The Challenge 3 seasons out of the 6 he appeared in.

Kailah Casillas was a part of 5 seasons of The Challenge but qualified only for the final of 1 season.

KellyAnne Judd appeared in 1 season of The Challenge. She also appeared on Season 1 of The Challenge: All Stars, in which she qualified for the finals.

Kendal Sheppard won The Challenge: Inferno and has been a member of the cast of both seasons of The Challenge: All Stars.

Laterrian Wallace has qualified for one of 3 seasons of The Challenge and has appeared on both seasons of The Challenge: All Stars.

Mark Long has won 2 seasons and qualified for the final of 2 seasons out of the 6 The Challenge seasons. He qualified for All Stars Season 1 final.

Melinda Collins has been on 4 seasons of The Challenge and 1 of All Stars but qualified only for the finals of Latter.

MJ Garrett has won 1 of the 3 seasons of The Challenge and won the trophy of one season of All Stars.

Nehemiah Clark has been a cast member of 4 seasons of The Challenge and both the seasons of All Stars. He won 1 season of The Challenge and qualified for only 1 finals of All Stars.

Nia Moore qualified for 1 season finale of The Challenge out of the two she appeared in.

Roni Chance won both the seasons of The Challenge she appeared in.

Sylvia Elsrode qualified for 1 season of The Challenge's 3 seasons.

Syrus Yarbrough won 1 season and qualified for another out of the 5 Challenges he appeared on.

Tina Bridges has been qualified for the finals of 2 seasons out of the 5 Challenges. She has appeared in 1 season of All Stars.

Tyler Duckworth has 2 seasons of The Challenge, and he appeared in 4.

Veronica Portillo has been a cast member of The Challenge 11 times, out of which she won 3 and qualified for the finals of 1.

Wes Bergmann has won 2 seasons of The Challenge. He qualified for the finals 3 times out of the total 14 seasons he appeared on the show.

Yes Duffy has won 1 out of the 3 seasons of The Challenge and won Season 1 of All Stars.

This season's official synopsis reads:

"The Challenge: All Star will reignite old rivalries and spark new ones as these power players navigate a series of grueling challenges and eliminations, along with some unexpected twists and turns from host T.J. Lavin, as they fight to earn the chance to run the final and take home their share of $500,000."

New episodes of The Challenge: All Stars will be released on Wednesdays on Paramount Plus at 3.00 AM ET.

