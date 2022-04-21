Where to watch The Challenge: All Stars Season 3? Air date, cast, trailer and more about competition series

The Challenge: All Stars season 3 is set to stream on May 11, 2022. The Paramount+ show will have 24 fierce competitors who will give each other tough competition in their fight to win the $500,000 prize.

The All Stars season features only the best competitors who have either qualified for or won a previous Challenge final.

The official description of the reality competition show The Challenge: All Stars reads:

"The Challenge: All Stars will reignite old rivalries and spark new ones as these power players navigate a series of grueling challenges and eliminations, along with some unexpected twists and turns from host T.J. Lavin, as they fight to earn the chance to run the Final and take home their share of $500,000.”

Cast list and air date of The Challenge: All Stars season 3

Reportedly shot in Panama, The Challenge: All Stars season 3 will premiere with back-to-back episodes on May 11, 2022.

The trailer shows 24 contestants fighting "tooth and nail" in the "most cutthroat game that has ever been invented” as only an “elite group of competitors" have been invited on the show.

Veronica Portillo

The 44-year-old Cuban from Los Angeles, Veronica Portillo is a “lover of beauty, travel, wine, music, and dance,” as per her Instagram profile.

The dog lover starred in the original season of Road Rules: Semester at Sea. She has participated in eleven Challenges - Challenge 2000, Battle of the Seasons, Battle of the Sexes, The Gauntlet, The Inferno, Battle of the Sexes 2, The Inferno II, The Ruins, XXX: Dirty 30, Vendettas, and Final Reckoning – winning three Challenges and reaching to one final.

Wes Bergmann

Dog lover and fitness enthusiast, Wes Bergmann is an “Internationally renown genius” as per his Instagram bio.

The 37-year-old starred in The Real World: Austin. He went on to participate in fourteen Challenges - Fresh Meat, The Duel, The Ruins, Fresh Meat II, Rivals, Battle of the Exes, Battle of the Seasons 2012, Rivals II, Battle of the Exes II, Rivals III, War of the Worlds, War of the Worlds 2, Total Madness and Double Agents. He registered two wins and made it to three finals.

Nia Moore

The 33-year-old Nia Moore is a “private Jet flight attendant, home cook, and recipe blogger” as per Insta bio. Moore posts some mouth-watering recipes on her food blog, beautyandthefeasts.com, “to elevate the culinary experience for her loved ones and exclusive clientele.”

Starring in the original season of The Real World: Portland, the player competed in two Challenges - Free Agents and Battle of the Exes II – and made her way to one final.

Nehemiah Clark

The 36-year-old TV personality Nehemiah Clark is a self-proclaimed “plant-based hippie”. He appeared on the original season of The Real World: Austin and participated in four Challenges - The Duel, The Gauntlet III, The Duel II, and Rivals, winning one.

He has even appeared on “All Stars” season one and season two and landed second place in the final.

Other competitors include

Jonna Mannion - 5 Challenges / 2 All Stars - 1 Win, 1 Final Jordan Wiseley - 6 Challenges - 3 Wins, 1 Final Kailah Casillas - 5 Challenges - 1 Final Brad Fiorenza - 10 Challenges - 1 Win, 3 Finals / 1 All Stars Cynthia Roberts - 2 Challenges - 1 Win Darrell Taylor - 9 Challenges - 4 Wins / 2 All Stars - 2 Finals Derrick Kosinski - 10 Challenges - 3 Wins, 2 Finals/ 2 All Stars Jemmye Carroll - 7 Challenges - 1 Final / 1 All Stars - 1 Final MJ Garrett - 3 Challenges - 1 Win / 1 All Stars - 1 Win Roni Chance - 2 Challenges - 2 Wins Sylvia Elsrode - 3 Challenges - 1 Final Syrus Yarbrough - 5 Challenges - 1 Win, 1 Final / 1 All Stars Tina Bridges - 5 Challenges - 2 Finals / 1 All Stars Tyler Duckworth - 4 Challenges - 2 Wins / 1 All Stars KellyAnne Judd - 4 Challenges - 1 Final / 1 All Stars, 1 Final Kendal Sheppard - 1 Challenge - 1 Win / 2 All Stars Laterrian Wallace - 3 Challenges - 1 Final / 2 All Stars Mark Long - 6 Challenges - 2 Wins, 2 Finals / 1 All Stars - 1 Final Melinda Collins - 4 Challenges / 1 All Stars - 1 Final Yes Duffy - 3 Challenges - 1 Win / 1 All Stars - 1 Win

The Challenge: All Stars season 3 is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios and Bunim/Murray Productions. The Challenge: All Stars will air on May 11, 2022, on the streaming service Paramount+.

