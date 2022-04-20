Guinness World Record announces chihuahua TobyKeith as World's Oldest Dog: Owner shares everything to know about 21 year old's diet and lifestyle 

A chihuahua from Greenacres, Florida, USA has been confirmed as the world’s oldest dog living by Guinness World Records. TobyKeith, the 21 year old dog, took the title home.

TobyKeith’s owner, Gisela Shore (@gisishore), met him at Peggy Adams Animal Rescue where an elderly couple left him. The couple surrendered the puppy because they couldn't continue to take care of him. Shore decided to adopt the chihuahua, and he has been with the family ever since.

Chihuahua TobyKeith was born in January 2001

According to the Guinness World Records website, the chihuahua was born on 9 January 2001 and is 21 years, 3 months, and 11 days old at the time of writing this article. His previous owners had named him Peanut Butter, which was changed after his adoption.

Once a tiny tan puppy, TobyKeith has lived with Shore since he was a few months old. The dog's age made her wonder if he outlived all the other dogs in the world. Her suspicions were confirmed and TobyKeith was given the title of world’s oldest dog living by Guinness World Records.

His human family was thrilled by the news, Shore said:

"It definitely brought a big smile on my face!"

The record was verified on 16 March 2022, when the chihuahua was 21 years and 66 days old. The elderly pooch was given a grooming session with a bath and nail trim to celebrate the occasion. He went on a car ride as a special treat.

Exploring TobyKeith's life and family

The chihuahua is very close to his owner and follows her everywhere. Shore explained their relationship by saying:

"Tobykeith is my little bodyguard. Follows me everywhere. Lays on me while we watch TV. I adore him!"

He has two canine siblings, Luna (a seven-year-old American Bulldog) and Lala (a three-year-old Chinese Crested). The dogs share their home with two parrots, Coco (a 28-year-old Umbrella Cockatoo) and Coqui (a 32-year-old African Gray).

TobeyKeith has a friendly relationship with all his animal siblings, especially Coco. The two often walk around with each other.

The day starts at 6:30 am for the record holder. He gets his first trip outside the house early in the morning, which is followed by a snack. His favorite treat is a slice of turkey.

He likes to spend his day resting next to his human companion, and goes out for multiple short walks.

TobyKeith has exceeded the usual life expectancy of an average Chihuahua, which can range from 12 to 18 years, according to the American Kennel Club. His heart condition, however, does not affect his daily life.

Shore believes that his good health can be attributed to regular exercise and a healthy diet, consisting of vegetables, rice and chicken and no sugary treats.

She shared that people are often surprised to learn about TobyKeith's age. She said:

"People can’t believe how good he looks for his age."

She also said that a loving home can be an additional reason for his long life.

Please note: TobyKeith is the oldest dog living and not the oldest dog to ever live. That title is owned by Bluey, a cattle dog from Australia. Bluey was obtained by Les Hall of Rochester in 1910. He was only a puppy at the time, and lived for 29 years, 5 months before being put to sleep on 14 November 1939.

Edited by Somava