Who is Haley Slaton? Iowan mom met now-husband during American Idol season 20 auditions 

American Idol, ABC's music reality series, will be airing its fourth episode on March 20, 2022. The past few episodes have seen some great talent in the form of singers and songwriters gracing the audition stage and impressing the judges. Some of the contestants this season include Kenedi Anderson, Emily Fath, Christian Guardino, and Donavan Diaz, among many others.

Haley Slaton is set to impress the judges with her performance on episode 4 of American Idol. The Iowan native also met her husband Jordan Myles, who was auditioning for the show in Texas city.

The show's official synopsis reads:

"Season five of “American Idol” continues on ABC as superstar judges Luke Bryan, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie journey to find America’s next singing sensation. Auditions continue across Los Angeles, California; Austin, Texas; and Nashville, Tennessee."

Introducing a special guest for episode 4 of the show, the synopsis continues:

"The show’s iconic judge auditions will surprise audiences and hopefuls alike with never-before-seen twists, including a visit from legendary founder, bassist and songwriter Nikki Sixx of Mötley Crüe."

Who is American Idol contestant Haley Slaton?

Haley Slaton, now known as Haley Myles, belongs to Caesar Rapids and will be auditioning for the 20th season of American Idol in front of judges: Katy Perry, Luke Bryan and Lionel Richie. She will be singing The Climb by Miley Cyrus and One and Only by Adele.

Recalling her experience with the show in an interview with KHAK, a radio station broadcasting the country music format to Cedar Rapids-Iowa City, she said:

"The experience was so amazing. I am so happy I got the opportunity to follow my dreams of becoming a singer."

Posting on her Facebook page, Haley Slaton seemed excited to announce her audition for the show. She said:

"Thank you guys so much for supporting me up to this point. All the support gave me the courage to shoot for the stars, watch where I land tomorrow. ABC 8/7c American Idol tune in! #haleyonidol #AmericanIdol #season20 #abc"

Haley was pregnant with her son Jaelyn Amir Myles, who she shares with her American Idol co-contestant and now husband Jordan Myles, while she auditioned for the show. Their son is now two months old.

Speaking about meeting her husband on the show, she said:

"I’m so blessed because I actually met my husband during our auditions in Texas and we got married on Christmas Eve!! We just knew we were the ones for each other right off the bat, I then had my son January 20th and hes the biggest blessing in our lives. I love them both so much."

On her Facebook page, it looks like the singer and her husband also handle a small business where they sell women's safety products- sets of tasers, defense keys, knives, alarms, whistles and more.

On this season of American Idol, the production restructured a couple of formats on the show. While on previous seasons, contestants who would impress the judges would win a golden ticket to Hollywood, this season, nine lucky contestants will win a platinum ticket if they amaze the judges.

