Who is Leah Shutkever? Instagram model breaks Guinness record for eating most chicken nuggets in one minute 

Competitive eater Leah Shutkever has broken another Guinness World Record. She secured the record for the most chicken nuggets eaten in one minute after gulping down 19 McDonald’s chicken nuggets in just 60 seconds.

Shutkever took up the challenge at Mediaset Studios in Milan, backstage of the Guinness World Records Italian TV show "Lo Show Dei Record."

The record was previously held by Nela Zisser from Auckland, New Zealand. She has been the reigning champion since November 2020 after eating 298 grams (10.51 oz) of the bite-sized snack.

Leah Shutkever broke her first record in 2019

Leah Shutkever planned to eat 20 pieces of chicken nuggets in one minute but could only finish 19 in the provided time. The number of nuggets she ate amounted to 352 grams or 12.42 oz in weight, which surpassed the previous record by 54 grams.

Shutkever is considered to be one of the most successful competitive eaters in Guinness World Records history. However, her venture into the world of competitive eating was never planned.

In an interview with Student Pocket Guide, Shutkever revealed that she was bullied for being overweight in school. However, she loved sports and pushed herself into various activities like rugby, badminton, and bodybuilding.

She explained:

"I was overweight growing up but I was also very sporty and ruthlessly competitive. I threw myself into the sport, wholeheartedly. I didn’t set weight goals or dress sizes I just became great at Rugby, Badminton and then bodybuilding and after recovering from many mistakes and injuries my body started to reflect that one thing I was really good at."

Shutkever first recognized her eating talents in 2013, when her brother challenged her at a local restaurant. The incident pushed her into the competitive eating world. She broke her first world record in May 2019 for eating three whole pickled eggs in just 7.80 seconds.

Today, she holds a total of 27 world records, some of which are listed below:

16 May 2020 - Most jam doughnuts eaten in three minutes: 10

13 June 2020 - Fastest time to drink one liter of gravy : 1 min 4.9 seconds

: 1 min 4.9 seconds 19 August 2020 - Fastest time to eat 80 g of watercress : 45.26 seconds

: 45.26 seconds 19 August 2020 - Most spring rolls eaten in one minute : 301 grams

: 301 grams 19 August 2020 - Most lasagne eaten in 30 seconds : 380 g

: 380 g 17 September 2020 - Most mini gherkins/pickles eaten in one minute : 23

: 23 27 September 2020 - Most hot cross buns eaten in three minutes : 6

: 6 21 October 2020 - Fastest time to eat a Chocolate Orange : 57.14 seconds

: 57.14 seconds 21 October 2020 - Most marshmallows eaten in one minute (no hands) : 20

: 20 9 November 2020 - Most chocolate truffles eaten in one minute (no hands): 12

More information about Shutkever

Leah Shutkever is a UK resident and hails from the West Midlands. She has a Bachelor's Degree in Architecture from Birmingham City University.

Shutkever is currently 31 years old and has a fairly large online following. Her Instagram (@shutkeverofficial) and YouTube (@Leah Shutkever) accounts have over 170K followers and 313K subscribers, respectively.

The record-breaking competitor was inspired by Kevin Strahle, also known as LA Beast. Strahle is a competitive eating champion with eight Guinness world records.

Shutkever advocates healthy eating and sticks to a clean diet when not competing. Her eating career has been phenomenal, with the exception of one incident in Japan.

The influencer had to be taken to the hospital after passing out due to a lack of oxygen supply to her brain. Fortunately, it wasn't anything serious.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh