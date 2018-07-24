5 Foods Your Healthy Diet Chart Must Have

Try to include more natural forms of food in your diet.

There is no substitute to healthy food. Many of you at times get confused with the terminology ‘Healthy Food.’ Let me explain you this because all over the internet there are millions of information on the same. Healthy food or food that is good for your well being refers to the natural forms of foods like fruits and berries, vegetable, unprocessed dairy products (milk) and whole grains like oats and also nuts and peanuts. Thought the concept of healthy food is a much wider one, I’ve tried to explain it in a nutshell.

Eating healthy is associated with a range of benefits like it controls weight, improves mood, combats diseases, boosts energy and it also improves longevity of life. Apart from eating healthy, you need to develop healthy habits as well like exercising and proper sleep. Developing healthy eating habits and as well leading a healthy life is directly related to physical, mental and emotional well-being.

Here I have mentioned some diet tips on the foods that you need to include irrespective of anything in your healthy diet chart.

#5 Nuts And Peanuts

Nuts are good for the heart.

Nuts and peanuts are crunchy, fulfilling and loaded with important nutrients that many people don't get enough of, including magnesium and vitamin E. It requires zero preparation so it will become easier for you to incorporate them into the diet.

Benefits: These have impressive effects on cholesterol and triglyceride levels. Nuts especially are extremely good for your heart. Surprisingly, these also assist in weight loss based on research.

Nutrients: Almonds, chia seeds, walnuts, and peanuts are a rich source of nutrients. Almond is loaded with vitamin E, antioxidants, magnesium and fiber. Chia seeds contain magnesium, manganese, calcium and other nutrients. Peanuts are a rich source of antioxidants.

Quantity to be taken: 60 grams or a small bowl of nuts and peanuts can be taken everyday or on every alternate day. Including nuts and peanuts in your healthy diet chart is also associated in lowering mortality rate.

