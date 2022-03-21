McDonald's to bring back customer favorite Szechuan Sauce for limited time exclusively for app users

Much to the delight of customers, McDonald's has brought back some of its most popular seasonal items. The burger giant has announced the return of its Szechuan sauce, which will be available for a short time from March 31.

Another temporary item that is currently available at the joint is Shamrock Shake, which returned to the menu board last month. The famous mint-flavoured shake that celebrates St. Patrick's Day was invented by Hal Rosen, a Connecticut McDonald's owner in 1967. The drink made its entry into the local menu in 1970 and started selling nationally in 2012.

The drink returned on February 21, 2022, and is currently available online and in offline stores. However, fans need to hurry as the drink might get off the menu any day.

McDonald's @McDonalds hi from Szechuan Sauce, say it back hi from Szechuan Sauce, say it back https://t.co/JkEUM36Oi9

Szechuan sauce will be exclusively available on the McDonald's app

The company has been posting about the return of the product throughout the weekend, asking people to call up the number provided in the post to find out more about the sauce. According to People, the company teased the press with the statement:

"Szechuan. Sauce. Is. Coming. Back. In. Just. Ten. Days…I repeat we're dropping Szechuan Sauce nationwide exclusively on the McDonald's Apps next week!!"

On Monday, it announced the product on their Twitter account, which currently has over 5k likes.

The sweet and savory sauce, which has flavors of soy, garlic, ginger, and mild vinegar, will only be available on the McDonald's app. Consumers can get it for free as a side with any order of Chicken McNuggets, or can purchase up to five containers separately.

The sauces will come in gold foil packaging and will include five` unique containers that will display only two letters from the word. When kept side-by-side, the containers will spell the word “Szechuan.”

How did McDonald's Szechuan sauce get famous?

The sauce was first introduced in 1998 while in collaboration with Disney during the release of the movie Mulan. It was part of a Chicken McNuggets happy meal that included a set of Mulan toys.

It was then silently forgotten until it was referenced in an episode of Rick and Morty. Rick dreams about the sauce in the first episode of the show's season that was released in April 2017.

The scene intrigued viewers on such a level that people began petitioning that the fast food line bring the sauce back. One customer even paid $15k on eBay to buy a packet from 1998.

The company sent a 4-lbs. bottle of its Szechuan sauce to the show's creator, Justin Roiland, in appreciation. Roiland posted about the gift on his Instagram account.

McDonald's later promised to bring the sauce back for one day on October 1, 2017, but due to the lack of stock, numerous customers couldn't get the condiment. The food giant apologized for the same and briefly brought the sauce back a few months later.

Other sauces that are provided by the the joint are Sweet n’ Sour, Ranch, Honey, Spicy Buffalo, Tangy BBQ, and Honey Mustard.

Edited by Saman