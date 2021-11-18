When did the Egg McMuffin come out? Calories and more, as McDonald's sells iconic breakfast for 63 cents

McDonald's is offering a great price for the Egg McMuffin and will sell it for just 63 cents (its original price) when the iconic breakfast menu item was first launched. The offer is to celebrate the 50 years of having this English muffin breakfast sandwich on their menu.

The promotional offer is only available for Thursday, November 18, in the USA, from 6.00 am to 10.30 am. Furthermore, customers can only get the Egg McMuffin via the McDonald's App. The sandwich is usually available for around $5.

McDonald’s @McDonalds i don’t know who needs to hear this but $0.63

egg mcmuffin i don’t know who needs to hear this but $0.63 egg mcmuffin

McDonald’s @McDonalds get the OG breakfast sandwich for an OG price.

$0.63 egg mcmuffin today only thru the app get the OG breakfast sandwich for an OG price. $0.63 egg mcmuffin today only thru the app

According to their press release, customers will also have the option to customize their Egg McMuffins. It can be "hacked" with the addition of bacon and tomato or replacing the muffins with hash browns. Furthermore, even the McChicken patty and hotcake syrup can be added, making it the "Sweet Chicken Sammie."

Calories

Egg McMuffin (Image via McDonald's)

Egg McMuffin is one of the healthiest menu items in McDonald's. Thus, it has become one of the most staple items on their breakfast menu. The default Egg McMuffin comes with 17 grams of protein, 30 grams of total carbohydrate, and 13 grams of total fat. The default version contains around 310 calories, while those with additional sausage choices may put it somewhere between 480 and 530 calories.

History of McDonald's Egg McMuffin explored

McDonald’s @McDonalds $0.63 egg mcmuffins this thurs only on the app.

how are you celebrating? $0.63 egg mcmuffins this thurs only on the app.how are you celebrating? https://t.co/8oc46fKutV

The iconic Egg McMuffin originated when McDonald's was targeting breakfast items for their menu. The breakfast sandwich's immense popularity throughout the country has made it a breakfast menu staple for the past 50 years.

As per McDonald's official website, in early 1971, a Santa Barbara, California-based McDonald's franchise operator, Herb Peterson, invented the Egg McMuffin. He reportedly took the Hollandaise sauce while making an Eggs Benedict and replaced it with a slice of cheese. Peterson then added a piece of Canadian bacon along with round-shaped cracked eggs.

In 1972, the item called Egg McMuffin entered the test phase for customers. The sandwich was phased out nationally by 1975. Two years later, the restaurant chain added an entire breakfast menu item lineup after the great success of the humble Egg McMuffin.

McDonald's Senior Director of Brand Communications, Molly McKenna, said in a press release:

"The Egg McMuffin, the first-ever quick-service restaurant breakfast sandwich, joined the McDonald's menu in 1971 in Santa Barbara, California, and customers have been getting creative with it ever since."

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The first official sale of McDonald's Egg McMuffin is reported to have been served at the Belleville, New Jersey, McDonald's in 1972.

Edited by Atul S