"What happened?": Internet asks as Ashley Mitchell mysteriously quits 'The Challenge'

The latest episode of MTV’s The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies left fans confused as strong competitor Ashley Mitchell was nowhere to be seen. The real reason behind her exit has not yet been revealed.

On Wednesday’s episode, viewers were left wondering why a member of the Sapphire cell was missing. Addressing the situation, host TJ Lavin said on the show:

“As you’ve seen, Ashley is no longer at headquarters. Ashley has broken one of our rules. Because of that, Ashley is no longer able to stay in the game. She has been deactivated. She is no longer able to continue in this game for the rest of the season.”

MTV did not comment further on the reason. However, Mitchell took to her Twitter handle to confirm her exit.

She wrote:

“Rules are rules, and I respect @mtv and TJs call. The best apology is changed behavior. See you next time @challenge.”

Fans are eager to know why Ashley Mitchell quit

Mitchell’s tweet indicated that she might join The Challenge universe in the future.

To date, the 34-year-old has participated in a total of nine seasons of The Challenge and won Invasion of the Champions (2017), Final Reckoning (2018), and War of the Worlds 2 (2019). So, clearly, she has a huge fan base. Her exit has left fans confused, and they are asking why she mysteriously quit The Challenge.

Here’s how netizens reacted:

plumbus princess @TheNikkiSin So we’re just going to pretend Ashley isn’t like full on missing? #TheChallenge37 So we’re just going to pretend Ashley isn’t like full on missing? #TheChallenge37

‘The Challenge’ season 37 teaser hinted at Ashley Mitchell’s reason of exit

Although The Challenge season 37 episode 14 didn’t show the reason for Mitchell’s exit from the show, a teaser or spoiler video might give a hint.

After episode 13, a spoiler video for the next episode was shown last week. In it, a major fight broke out between Josh and Mitchell, and according to some reports, this is the reason why the latter had to quit The Challenge. However, the incident has not been majorly highlighted in the latest episode 14.

Over the past few seasons, the network has let go of multiple contestants. In The Challenge: Total Madness (2020), Dee Nguyen was edited out because of his insensitive post amid the Black Lives Matter movement. And at the beginning of season 37, Lauren Coogan was asked to leave, but the reason was not revealed. However, Coogan later claimed that she was “gaslit and scapegoated” in the competition series.

The Challenge: Spies, Lies and Allies airs new episodes every Wednesday at 8.00 pm ET on MTV.

