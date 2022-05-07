Terrance Williams disappearance: Case details explored ahead of Paramount+ Never Seen Again

Never Seen Again is a far-seeing true-crime docuseries that is all set to premiere this May 10, 2022, on Paramount+. The intriguing documentary series will explore and chronicle some jaw-dropping stories of disappearance and the tragic aftermath of those incidents. The stories will be displayed from the point of view of the missing person's loved ones.

The synopsis of the docuseries reads:

"The new Paramount+ original docuseries "Never Seen Again" shares the stories of people who vanished into thin air, leaving behind a trail of evidence but no smoking gun. Each 30-minute episode untangles the theories and asks the viewers for help. Someone out there knows something ⁠— is it you? Can you solve this case?"

Tyler Perry has reportedly served as the executive producer of the first two episodes of the Paramount+ documentary series.

The episode will explore the 2004 mysterious disappearance case of Terrance Williams in Naples, Florida. Without further delay, let's dig deep and find out the case details before the highly anticipated docuseries makes its arrival.

The disappearance case of Terrance Williams explored before Never Seen Again premieres

Reportedly, what happened to Terrance Williams?

A 27-year-old black man named Terrance Williams allegedly vanished in 2004 after the young man was last seen getting inside the patrol car of Collier County Sheriff's Deputy Steven Calkins in Naples, Florida.

Initially, the Deputy made the claim that he never had an encounter with Williams. However, when Calkins was put under pressure during the investigation by the police, he reportedly changed his previous claim and said that he gave Terrance a ride to a gas station.

Police reportedly suspected that the involved deputy's claims were quite suspicious when Felipe Santos, a young Mexican man, allegedly disappeared from the face of the Earth after getting inside the same deputy’s car.

A still from Never Seen Again (Image Via CBS News/Youtube)

Critically acclaimed filmmaker Tyler Perry, who got deeply involved with the case to help Terrance Williams's family, said in an interview:

"I was shocked and outraged. I had to get involved," Perry says of the case. "I immediately thought, 'What can I do to help? What can I do to bring attention to this?"

Speaking about the similarities between the disappearance of 23-year-old Felipe Santos and that of Terrance Williams, Perry said in an interview:

"They're both disappearing with the same deputy after being put in the same deputy’s car,...just wish people would take a moment and just imagine somebody you love disappears," Perry adds. "Just ripped away from you with no answers."

A still from Never Seen Again (Image Via CBS News/Youtube)

Allegedly, Calkins was never charged or arrested in the vanishing of Terrance Williams, however, the sheriff was allegedly fired in 2004 from the Sheriff's office. This was followed by a crucial internal investigation. The investigation allegedly showed that Calkins lied and gave inconsistent statements about Williams’ disappearance.

The docuseries, which is all set to depict the heart-wrenching story of Terrance Williams's disappearance, has been produced by Efran Films Canada.

Don't forget to watch Never Seen Again, arriving on the 10th of May, 2022, on Paramount +.

