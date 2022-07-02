Who is Danny McCray from The Challenge USA? Former NFL player was a contestant on Survivor 41

Former NFL player and Survivor contestant Danny McCray will be seen on MTV's new competition show, The Challenge USA. The show will air on July 6, 2022, on CBS and can also be viewed on Paramount Plus.

Danny McCray will have to display his strength and endurance as he competes against the other contestants, all of whom have participated in other reality shows before. As popular names from The Amazing Race, Survivor, Big Brother, and Love Island collide in The Challenge USA, it will be interesting to see who takes home the title.

All about Danny McCray from The Challenge USA

Danny McCray, a former NFL player, currently resides in Houston. He is currently employed as the Camps Manager at Dallas Cowboys. In 2010, he signed by the Dallas Cowboys as an undrafted free agent. He has even played for the Chicago Bears.

McCray attended Westfield High School and Louisiana State University. During his high school days, he helped the football team achieve a second-place finish at the Class 5A state championship in 2004. The following year, he earned first-team all-district honors as a senior.

McCray has reportedly played 52 games with 13 starts, and recorded 196 tackles, including seven tackles for losses and three sacks.

The Challenge USA star completed his MBA degree from Indiana University's Kelley School of Business in 2018, an accomplishment that he is very proud of. Speaking about achieving his goal, he told CBS:

“It was my goal to earn an MBA before I made it to the NFL, but that changed due to the money I was making and the workload that football requires. After retirement I had to overcome my own mind and doubts that I couldn't do it. It was the hardest thing I've ever done in life – late nights of studying and having tutors almost giving up repeatedly. But I never did, I have my MBA!”

Danny McCray participated in Survivor Season 41

In 2021, McCray participated in Season 41 of Survivor and finished in sixth place. McCray does not like liars and impunctual people. Speaking about his pet peeve while on the show, he said:

“Lying, not being on time and lack of accountability. Lack of awareness and consideration for people's time and space or having to repeat myself after three times.”

He idolizes his mother as “she was left to take care of three kids alone" after his father passed away. His mother worked very hard to raise and provide for her kids. Despite all the hardship, she never complained and did not let her children see her cry. She is McCray’s inspiration and he has learnt how to be strong in the face of a tragedy because of her.

His zeal to win comes from the fear of letting down people that took a chance on him. He pushes himself to do better and thrive in competitive situations so that his loved ones are never let down. McCray describes his situation as “very similar to Adam Sandler in the movie The Water Boy."

McCray pushed his limits on Survivor and made it to the end, so there is no doubt that he will be a formidable opponent on The Challenge USA. Tune in to CBS on July 6, 2022, to watch McCray try his very best to win.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far