What is Cayla Platt’s profession? The Challenge USA contestant used to teach general education to Orange County students

The Challenge USA will see CBS reality TV show stars competing for a cash prize of $500,000. Cayla Platt of The Amazing Race fame will be joining the cast of 28 contestants in the running for the championship. The Buenos Aires-based show will premiere on CBS on Wednesday, July 6, 2022.

Cayla will join show winners and finalists from The Amazing Race, Love Island, Survivor, and Big Brother.

In a teaser, host T.J. Lavin told the contestants of The Challenge USA:

"You are all here because you are the greatest competitors from CBS reality shows and to claim the title of America’s best. Only the best will advance to face Challenge winners and vets from around the world in ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ streaming later this year."

What is The Challenge USA contestant Cayla Platt’s profession?

Cayla Platt has a bachelor’s degree in hotel management and event management from the University of Central Florida.

The Florida girl has a wide range of experience in the hospitality sector. According to her LinkedIn profile, she started her career in ticketing and box office sales for Osceola Heritage Park.

The job required her to assist in event operations, assist customers wherever required, and organize payments. Cayla then interned for the Botanique Hotel & SPA in Brazil. Here, she helped in managing high-end events and spearheading employee training programs.

Cayla worked as a box office supervisor for Global Spectrum management for over five years. She trained ticket office members and worked in events ranging from concerts to job fairs and graduations.

In August 2014, Cayla joined Kelly Services in Orange County as a substitute teacher. She aided full-time teachers and became known for her innovative teaching methods.

According to her LinkedIn profile, she “taught general education students as well as individuals with learning challenges and special needs within a mainstreamed, inclusive classroom.”

Cayla joined HealthCare Support as a recruiting consultant in October 2015, where she worked for a year before taking up a flight attendant position with American Airlines.

Cayla Platt participated in The Amazing Race 33 with fellow flight attendant Raquel Moore. After losing their jobs due to the Pandemic, both the women teamed up to secure a chance to win the million-dollar cash prize and ended up coming second.

All about The Challenge USA

The Challenge USA will be premiering on CBS on Wednesday, July 6, 2022. Fans can watch the episodes, which will be available for streaming on Paramount Plus.

A spin-off of MTV's The Challenge, the official synopsis of the new show reads:

"Upon arrival, the CBS reality titans are given $1,000 to start their individual challenge accounts, and they quickly discover they must battle to keep and increase their handsome reward.”

It continued,

“In each episode, an algorithm pairs contestants who will face off to earn money for their accounts by winning challenges or eliminating their opponents."

At the end of the competition, one man and one woman will be declared the champions and will get a chance to compete in Paramount Plus’ The Challenge: World Championship tournament.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far