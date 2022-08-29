"Turner is a rat": Big Brother fans slam Turner for nominating Taylor and Brittany for eviction

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. The remaining houseguests competed to earn the title of Head of Household (HoH) at a crucial point in the game. After facing stiff competition from the other houseguests, Turner won the coveted title.

However, he aligned himself with the Pound Alliance (an all-boys alliance created at the beginning of the season) and the After Party Alliance (created at Dyre Fest), and he backstabbed the Leftovers Alliance by nominating Taylor and Brittany for eviction. Fans were disappointed with Turner's decision. One tweeted:

Big Brother contestant Turner nominates Taylor and Jasmine for eviction

On this week's episode of Big Brother, things turned tense after Leftovers Alliance members Taylor, Monte, Michael, and Brittany (who were part of the Big Brochella team last week) realized that fellow alliance member Joseph had been evicted from the house. Monte was disappointed because Joseph was an ally, but Taylor's connection to Joseph was deeper, and she had an emotional breakdown upon hearing the news.

The houseguests then tried to make sense of the events that transpired throughout the week. While the former Big Brochella team was clearly targeting Jasmine, the contestants failed to understand how Joseph came to be evicted. However, Kyle, Turner, and Terrance (members of the After Party Alliance) used Joseph to manipulate the game.

Turner emerged victorious during the Head of Household (HoH) competition, despite many of the Big Brother contestants giving it their best effort. Although he was initially told to put Terrance and Alyssa up for elimination, he later felt that he needed to honor his allegiance to the Pound and After Party Alliance.

It was then revealed that Joseph had told Turner about the Leftovers Alliance. Turner took the information to fellow Pound Alliance member Monte, who was shocked at the turn of events. Monte confessed that he wasn't aware of the game plan and would probably have been the fifth person in the alliance after Michael, Brittany, Taylor, and Joseph.

Monte had previously engaged in a conversation with the supposed Top 3 members, and they decided that Kyle and Turner would be the primary targets for eviction if the Leftovers Alliance reached the Top 7 on Big Brother. Monte shared this information with Turner, and they decided to trust Kyle with the same. The trio agreed to stick with the Pound Alliance and blindsided Michael, Brittany, and Taylor at the nomination ceremony.

At the ceremony ahead of the Power of Veto (PoV) competition, Turner nominated Taylor and Brittany for eviction, stating that Joseph had ratted out the small alliance the nominees had formed with Michael. The Big Brother episode ended with Taylor having a breakdown after the revelation.

Fans react to Turner nominating Taylor and Brittany on Big Brother

Fans slammed Turner for nominating Taylor and Brittany, and many were unhappy that he was going against the Leftovers Alliance once again. They took to social media to express their opinions.

🦋 @nrinoo #bb24 they always put up the women huh #bb24 they always put up the women huh

Starkell @Onnaflowers Just give the girls a heads up about why you're nominating them #bb24 Just give the girls a heads up about why you're nominating them #bb24

✨Blessed✨ @OnomatopoeiasMe And that little punk Turner is laughing while Taylor is crying her eyes out. #bb24 And that little punk Turner is laughing while Taylor is crying her eyes out. #bb24

💕LiLi💕 @littlemiss0014 damn, Taylor was so hurt by Turner’s nom. the fact that he was so giddy and smiling was gross and he purposefully brought up Joseph to dig the knife deeper. i cant wait until Taylor’s karma catches up w him #bb24 damn, Taylor was so hurt by Turner’s nom. the fact that he was so giddy and smiling was gross and he purposefully brought up Joseph to dig the knife deeper. i cant wait until Taylor’s karma catches up w him #bb24

sammystreet5 @sammystreet51

I just want to pop Matthew and Monte!

Taylor seems more hurt over being betrayed then being on the block AGAIN!

I'm so pissed at them hurting her over and over again.

#bb24 Turner once again blaming Joseph..he could have talked to Brittany and Taylor before noms..I just want to pop Matthew and Monte!Taylor seems more hurt over being betrayed then being on the block AGAIN!I'm so pissed at them hurting her over and over again. Turner once again blaming Joseph..he could have talked to Brittany and Taylor before noms..I just want to pop Matthew and Monte! Taylor seems more hurt over being betrayed then being on the block AGAIN!I'm so pissed at them hurting her over and over again. #bb24 https://t.co/lnT9roNa8W

Kimberly @infamousKIM Turner… you lost my respect dude. You went from sticking up for Taylor to putting her on the block for having another alliance when you’re literally alined with everyone in the house #BB24 Turner… you lost my respect dude. You went from sticking up for Taylor to putting her on the block for having another alliance when you’re literally alined with everyone in the house #BB24 https://t.co/BKmcjl49mq

Big Brother @CBSBigBrother See who wins the veto in a brand new The house is divided once again!See who wins the veto in a brand new #BB24 Wednesday at 8/7c on @CBS The house is divided once again!💥See who wins the veto in a brand new #BB24 Wednesday at 8/7c on @CBS! https://t.co/vNCJBmzWuV

The houseguests remaining in the competition are Michael, Brittany, Taylor, Monte, Terrance, Turner, Kyle, and Alyssa. With the Leftovers Alliance in jeopardy after Joseph's eviction, the game can move forward in a number of directions.

Readers can tune into an all-new episode of Big Brother on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish