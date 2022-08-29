"Turner is a rat": Big Brother fans slam Turner for nominating Taylor and Brittany for eviction

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on CBS. The remaining houseguests competed to earn the title of Head of Household (HoH) at a crucial point in the game. After facing stiff competition from the other houseguests, Turner won the coveted title.
However, he aligned himself with the Pound Alliance (an all-boys alliance created at the beginning of the season) and the After Party Alliance (created at Dyre Fest), and he backstabbed the Leftovers Alliance by nominating Taylor and Brittany for eviction. Fans were disappointed with Turner's decision. One tweeted:
Big Brother contestant Turner nominates Taylor and Jasmine for eviction
On this week's episode of Big Brother, things turned tense after Leftovers Alliance members Taylor, Monte, Michael, and Brittany (who were part of the Big Brochella team last week) realized that fellow alliance member Joseph had been evicted from the house. Monte was disappointed because Joseph was an ally, but Taylor's connection to Joseph was deeper, and she had an emotional breakdown upon hearing the news.
The houseguests then tried to make sense of the events that transpired throughout the week. While the former Big Brochella team was clearly targeting Jasmine, the contestants failed to understand how Joseph came to be evicted. However, Kyle, Turner, and Terrance (members of the After Party Alliance) used Joseph to manipulate the game.
Turner emerged victorious during the Head of Household (HoH) competition, despite many of the Big Brother contestants giving it their best effort. Although he was initially told to put Terrance and Alyssa up for elimination, he later felt that he needed to honor his allegiance to the Pound and After Party Alliance.
It was then revealed that Joseph had told Turner about the Leftovers Alliance. Turner took the information to fellow Pound Alliance member Monte, who was shocked at the turn of events. Monte confessed that he wasn't aware of the game plan and would probably have been the fifth person in the alliance after Michael, Brittany, Taylor, and Joseph.
Monte had previously engaged in a conversation with the supposed Top 3 members, and they decided that Kyle and Turner would be the primary targets for eviction if the Leftovers Alliance reached the Top 7 on Big Brother. Monte shared this information with Turner, and they decided to trust Kyle with the same. The trio agreed to stick with the Pound Alliance and blindsided Michael, Brittany, and Taylor at the nomination ceremony.
At the ceremony ahead of the Power of Veto (PoV) competition, Turner nominated Taylor and Brittany for eviction, stating that Joseph had ratted out the small alliance the nominees had formed with Michael. The Big Brother episode ended with Taylor having a breakdown after the revelation.
Fans react to Turner nominating Taylor and Brittany on Big Brother
Fans slammed Turner for nominating Taylor and Brittany, and many were unhappy that he was going against the Leftovers Alliance once again. They took to social media to express their opinions.
The houseguests remaining in the competition are Michael, Brittany, Taylor, Monte, Terrance, Turner, Kyle, and Alyssa. With the Leftovers Alliance in jeopardy after Joseph's eviction, the game can move forward in a number of directions.
Readers can tune into an all-new episode of Big Brother on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 at 8:00 pm ET on CBS.