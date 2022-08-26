How did fans react to Joseph Abdin's eviction as part of Split House twist on Big Brother Season 24 

Big Brother Season 24 aired its double eviction episode on Thursday, August 26, 2022, at 8.00 PM ET on CBS. The one-hour time frame saw two houseguests, Jasmine Davis and Joseph Abdin, eliminated this week as part of the Split House twist.

While fans were happy to see Jasmine out of the house, they were heartbroken to see one of their fan favorites, Joseph, evicted after getting betrayed by his alliance members. Fans took to social media in large numbers after his eviction.

Season 24 of Big Brother now has its Top 8 contestants fighting for the title and a grand cash prize of $750,000. The remaining cast members include Taylor, Monte, Michael, Brittany, Terrance, Turner, Alyssa, and Kyle. Viewers must keep watching to find out how they fare for the rest of the season.

Fans react to Joseph's elimination from Big Brother Season 24

Joseph became a fan favorite in the Big Brother house and was loyal to his Leftovers alliance. His loyalty and connection with another fan favorite contestant, Taylor, contributed to his popularity and appreciation outside the house.

However, fans were disappointed after he was put up on the block as part of the Split House twist. Even after discovering that Kyle ratted out the leftovers alliance to Head of Household (HoH) Terrance and his close ally Turner went behind his back, he continued to fight for his place in the house.

However, with Turner and Alyssa only voting, Joseph was eliminated from the Big Brother house. He was greeted with wide applause and a standing ovation from the entire live audience, cementing his popularity this season. He now becomes the third member of the jury alongside Indy and Jasmine, who will vote to decide the winner in the finale.

Fans were utterly disappointed with Joseph's exit from the show. While some blamed Kyle, others were more furious with Turner, who backstabbed one of his closest allies on the show. They took to social media and voiced their feelings.

Khal @josephgheesling I hate seeing them all happy in the backyard it actually makes me violently angry #BB24 I hate seeing them all happy in the backyard it actually makes me violently angry #BB24

Pooya @Pooyaism

#BB24 It took way too many seasons before we got a Middle Eastern player back in the house. And we STILL almost didn't this year. He was a last second alternate the night before the premiere. Thank you Joseph for being entertaining and representing us well. You will be missed. It took way too many seasons before we got a Middle Eastern player back in the house. And we STILL almost didn't this year. He was a last second alternate the night before the premiere. Thank you Joseph for being entertaining and representing us well. You will be missed.❤️#BB24 https://t.co/N93peX11cr

Jordan @HookedOnBigBro Joseph deserved better. It’s okay though. Kyle is unemployed and 30, and Joseph is 25 and a lawyer. #BB24 Joseph deserved better. It’s okay though. Kyle is unemployed and 30, and Joseph is 25 and a lawyer. #BB24

reci ⚜️ @valerie_galery With that AfterParty has officially become one of the most hated BB alliances of all time #bb24 With that AfterParty has officially become one of the most hated BB alliances of all time #bb24

Myriam 🌊 @maximusmom13 ! To Joseph, you played a heck of a game ‘ you deserved better than those traitors! I’m! To Joseph, you played a heck of a game ‘ you deserved better than those traitors! #BB24 I’m 💔! To Joseph, you played a heck of a game ‘ you deserved better than those traitors! #BB24 https://t.co/V8fMBaGsSS

💅🏼✨ @bbprincessbrit Turner deserves to spend a week locked in a room with Jasmine as punishment for his actions #bb24 Turner deserves to spend a week locked in a room with Jasmine as punishment for his actions #bb24 https://t.co/wk8WWpbPIx

Split House twist on Big Brother comes to an end

The Split House twist certainly changed the course of the game. The twist divided the houseguests into two groups after crowning two Head of Households (HoH). Michael and Terrance won the power and chose their team members.

Michael was the first to win HoH, so he would stay inside the house as part of the Big Brochella team. He chose Taylor, Monte, Brittany, and Jasmine to join him. On the other hand, Terrance chose Joseph, Turner, Kyle, and Alyssa to join Dyre Fest, who would spend the week in the backyard.

For the nominations, Michael chose Jasmine and Monte to go up on the block, while Terrance chose Joseph and Turner after Kyle revealed details of the leftovers alliance on Big Brother. While Brittany won the Power of Veto (PoV) and kept the nominations the same, Terrance, who also won the PoV, used his power to save Turner and put Kyle up on the block alongside Joseph.

While Jasmine was an easy target and was evicted, Joseph fought until the end to gain votes from Alyssa and Turner. However, he wasn't successful and was the third contestant to join the Big Brother Season 24 jury.

Season 24 of the hit series is inching closer to the finale. With just eight contestants remaining and as the prominent leftovers alliance bites the dust, it will be interesting to see who the houseguests put up on the block. Will new alliances be formed, or will revenge be taken?

Tune in to an all-new episode of Big Brother on Sunday, August 28, 2022, at 8.30 PM ET on CBS.

