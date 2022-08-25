"RIP to Turner as a fan favorite": Fans slam Turner after he plans to go against Joseph on Big Brother

Big Brother aired a brand new episode on Wednesday, August 24, 2022. The one-hour episode saw the remaining houseguests competing in the Power of Veto (PoV) challenge. However, this time the competition was a bit different. The contestants were part of two groups - Big Brochella and Dyre Fest.

In this week's episode, Turner found a way to save himself after he was chosen for elimination along with Joseph. He collaborated with showmance partners Kyle and Alyssa and planned to backdoor his Leftovers Alliance member Joseph. Fans were disappointed with Turner's decision. One fan tweeted:

BeanbagLair @BeanbagLair Welp. RIP to Turner as a fan favorite this season I guess #bb24 Welp. RIP to Turner as a fan favorite this season I guess #bb24

Fans react to Big Brother contestant Turner targeting fellow Leftovers Alliance member Joseph

This week, Turner struggled to find a way to keep himself safe in the competition. He is a member of the Dyre Fest, consisting of Alyssa, Joseph Kyle, and Terrance (HoH). After the HoH nominated him and Joseph for elimination, Turner decided to compromise his loyalty to the Leftovers Alliance. To secure his place in the competition, he collaborated with Alyssa and Kyle to blindside Joseph into elimination.

Fans were upset at Turner's decision to betray his close ally, despite Joseph remaining loyal to the alliance. They took to social media to express their feelings:

onTheEdge of BB24 @BBLoveRxx1 turner turned on joseph before veto, oh ya joseph is going home #BB24 turner turned on joseph before veto, oh ya joseph is going home #BB24

christina @chrissyccs my blood is boiling #bb24 turner noooooo my blood is boiling #bb24 turner noooooo

atavan halen. @AmeliaXCV Turner really turned on Joseph to ride w a showmance I have to laugh #BB24 Turner really turned on Joseph to ride w a showmance I have to laugh #BB24

hope 🫂 | spoilers @tletur43 Oh so turner already turned on joseph days ago before the feeds cut for 2 days #BB24 Oh so turner already turned on joseph days ago before the feeds cut for 2 days #BB24

Trooper for Joseph/Taylor @JoeAbdinKeating Omg Turner is not on Joseph’s side. He says it’s ok to throw Joseph utb. So disappointed #bb24 Omg Turner is not on Joseph’s side. He says it’s ok to throw Joseph utb. So disappointed #bb24

Jerry @survbbchallenge OH SO TURNER WASN’T COMMITTED TO JOSEPH OK THEN #BB24 OH SO TURNER WASN’T COMMITTED TO JOSEPH OK THEN #BB24

A quick recap of the previous episode of Big Brother

After Indy's elimination and the house getting divided into two groups in a big twist, the game completely changed course. The contestants now had to plan a whole new strategy to keep themselves and their alliances safe. The two Heads of Household (HoH) also had to pick their team members. One team would live inside the house, and the other would live in the backyard.

Michael became the HoH for Big Brochella and picked Jasmine, Brittany, Taylor, and Monte. As the HoH for Dyre Fest, Terrance chose Turner, Alyssa, Joseph, and Kyle.

Kyle was once again stuck between choosing Alyssa or going against the Leftovers Alliance, but realized that he would have to "show his cards either way." Terrance, meanwhile, assured Turner and Alyssa that he would keep them safe and told them he planned to target Kyle and Joseph.

Jasmine was the first to attempt to ensure her safety in the game with Michael, and she used the excuse of it being her birthday week. The latter mentioned that he was planning to backdoor Monte, but he was secretly planning to target Jasmine for eviction. Jasmine realized that he wouldn't put Brittany on the block, leaving either her or Taylor at risk of elimination along with Monte.

Before announcing his nominations, Dyre Fest HoH Terrance was advised by Turner to put Kyle and Alyssa up on the block, using their showmance as an excuse. However, Terrance decided against it since his original target was Joseph. While speaking to Joseph, he hinted that he was planning on targeting Kyle and Alyssa, but Joseph found this hard to believe.

Big Brother contestant Kyle decided to expose the Leftovers Alliance to Alyssa in an effort to keep both of them safe this week. He also suggested that they team up with Michael, Brittany, and Terrance to take out Joseph, Turner, and Monte. Kyle also tried his luck with Terrace, telling the HoH about the alliance.

Terrance was influenced by Kyle's decision and decided to flip the game to protect Kyle and Alyssa. Michael nominated Monte and Jasmine after Monte volunteered to go as a pawn, while Terrance shocked his team members by nominating Joseph and Turner for eviction on Big Brother.

Season 24 of Big Brother has become more engaging after a number of unexpected twists and turns. However, the series is also being criticized by viewers for its unfair portrayal of a few contestants.

Viewers will have to stay tuned in to see what's in store for them this week. Readers can keep watching Big Brother on CBS.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Siddharth Satish