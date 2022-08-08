"Production don't fool me": Fans slam CBS after Kyle's live feeds statement gets another storyline on Big Brother

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 8 pm ET on CBS.

In the episode, Nicole's elimination left the houseguests reeling, while Daniel kept letting his emotions get the better of him. Despite everything, the contestants also got ready for the next Head of Household (HoH) competition.

After an interesting game, Michael was crowned the HoH, which meant he along with his Fesite Bestie Britanny were safe this week. While the easy way out was to collaborate with fellow members of the Leftovers Alliance and blindside Daniel into eviction, the duo decided to make a big move and leave the alliance hanging by voting out strong threats and alliance teammates Joseph or Monte.

However, fans were quick to realize that Michael and Brittany's discussion in the Big Brother house wasn't their own. Their conclusion had to do with Kyle talking about the minorities dominating the house in the live feed, which was conveniently left out of the episode. Fans slammed the CBS production for editing out Kyle's conversation with Michael. One fan tweeted:

Frankie @FrankietheFresh Why is CBS try to make it seem that Michael was trying to target the minorities when it was Kyle who came up with the idea? They try to be slick and it ain't working. Production don't fool me. #bb24 Why is CBS try to make it seem that Michael was trying to target the minorities when it was Kyle who came up with the idea? They try to be slick and it ain't working. Production don't fool me. #bb24

Big Brother HoH plans a big move with Festie Bestie Brittany, fans speculate Kyle was driving the narrative

After winning the Head of Household (HoH) competition, Michael took the crown in relief as he and his Festie Bestie Brittany were safe from elimination. While the duo thought about nominating one team for eviction, Monte, Joseph and Terrance decided to put themselves up as pawns and blindside Daniel using votes by the Leftovers Alliance.

The initial plan was to put Monte, Joseph and Terrance up on the chopping block, following which there would be more alliance members for the Power of Veto (PoV) competition. Whoever wins the veto could save the three pawns and put up Daniel and Festie Bestie Kyle on the block, from which the former could be evicted with a mass vote.

However, the current Big Brother HoH had something else in mind and took his power to try and eliminate bigger threats in the game. After Daniel convinced Michael to use him as much as he wanted, Michael discussed the matter with Brittany and planned to go back on the Leftovers alliance by pointing the gun at either Monte or Joseph's head.

However, fans weren't ready to believe the narrative. As per the live feed, it was Kyle's idea to get Monte or Joseph out and break the alliance. Kyle addressed his concerns with Michael and confessed that Monte, Joseph and Taylor might see Terrance, Indy and Jasmine as three easy people to pull in and work with them since they shared "common purposes" in the game.

The Big Brother contestant further insinuated that the minorities in the house will team up together at one point.

During the live feed, Kyle told Michael:

“Those six with that background … I mean it looks very similar to The Cookout. With a very diverse background. They’ve all expressed why they’re in this game. Like Joseph … more Middle Eastern representation in TV. Indy … there’s never been a Brazilian contestant or winner. Everyone has those strong why’s that all coincide."

He continued:

“Where I look at our alliance… it was great because it was based out of necessity and our backs were against the wall, and that’s what brought us together. Take away that necessity or the fear of like risk of a bigger alliance out there … I don’t know. That’s my biggest fear right now.”

Fans react to Big Brother production running a different narrative

The fact that Kyle's conversation with Michael was completely edited out of the episode annoyed fans. They felt that the CBS production was driving an entirely different story by protecting Kyle because of his statement.

They took to social media to express their opinions.

lightterminal @lightterminal @thaleshwari Kyle sat in front of Michael and pitched destroying the LOs and aligning with the white HG against the “diverse” HGs and somehow he’s less suspicious? Like right to their face? Hmm. #bb24 @thaleshwari Kyle sat in front of Michael and pitched destroying the LOs and aligning with the white HG against the “diverse” HGs and somehow he’s less suspicious? Like right to their face? Hmm. #bb24

𝖁𝖆𝖓𝖊𝖘𝖘𝖆 @TheCapital_V Y'all don't hold Michael and Brittany accountable for constantly questioning the loyalty of the POC and not Kyle's. Interesting. #BB24 Y'all don't hold Michael and Brittany accountable for constantly questioning the loyalty of the POC and not Kyle's. Interesting. #BB24

Kristie Lee 🖤✨ @krislee__242



Kyle's actively trying to go against members of The Leftovers and is in a whole showmance.



Like??? How does Michael not get it by now Monte and Joseph have bent over backwards for The Leftovers.Kyle's actively trying to go against members of The Leftovers and is in a whole showmance.Like??? How does Michael not get it by now #bb24 Monte and Joseph have bent over backwards for The Leftovers.Kyle's actively trying to go against members of The Leftovers and is in a whole showmance. Like??? How does Michael not get it by now #bb24 https://t.co/DTxc2glXMo

Cassandra @omg_itscasss I'm still mad we didn't get the racists comments from Kyle on our tvs tonight... we supposed to think Michael's DR about targeting Monte came out of nowhere?! Nah, I want that conversation on my TV neooowww #BB24 I'm still mad we didn't get the racists comments from Kyle on our tvs tonight... we supposed to think Michael's DR about targeting Monte came out of nowhere?! Nah, I want that conversation on my TV neooowww #BB24

DD @Isthatadonut2 The editing on here makes it seem like Michael came up with the idea of getting monte and Joseph out when the live feeds shows #KKKyle come up and say that BS about the cookout 2.0 … producers are saving Kyle! #bb24 The editing on here makes it seem like Michael came up with the idea of getting monte and Joseph out when the live feeds shows #KKKyle come up and say that BS about the cookout 2.0 … producers are saving Kyle! #bb24

Chatterbox Keirn @ChatterboxKeirn As expected, production didn’t even edit what Kyle said about forming an all white alliance to specifically target the “minorities” into the episode. Why protect him when when it’s already out there? It’s not like he’s stopped. #BB24 As expected, production didn’t even edit what Kyle said about forming an all white alliance to specifically target the “minorities” into the episode. Why protect him when when it’s already out there? It’s not like he’s stopped. #BB24

len #bb24 @janelIousy did kkkyles parents contact production or something like what is the reason??? if you dont want us to see racism then maybe cast better, or reprimand people directly OR expel them #bb24 did kkkyles parents contact production or something like what is the reason??? if you dont want us to see racism then maybe cast better, or reprimand people directly OR expel them #bb24

𝚀𝚞𝚎𝚎𝚗𝚙𝚒𝚗.🪡 @itsqueenpin Production hiding the HOH room with Kyle there, protecting their Golden Boy. So tired. #BB24 Production hiding the HOH room with Kyle there, protecting their Golden Boy. So tired. #BB24 https://t.co/xcz7KhJW1t

jolt @meltborne production is so nasty trying to protect their beloved kyle in that edit… #bb24 production is so nasty trying to protect their beloved kyle in that edit… #bb24

Chereality @CherealityW Production is going to protect Kyle because they want a showmance. He should be exposed for targeting poc and for encouraging other HGs to do the same. #BB24 Production is going to protect Kyle because they want a showmance. He should be exposed for targeting poc and for encouraging other HGs to do the same. #BB24

Season 24 of Big Brother has taken an interesting shape at present. With each member looking out for themselves, there is a chance of strong alliances and promises being broken. It all depends on the Power of Veto (PoV) competition, which will determine the fate of Monte, Joseph and Terrance in the game.

Will the Leftovers Alliance cause another historic blindside? Or will HoH Michel turn his back on the alliance? Tune in to Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother to find out.

