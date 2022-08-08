"Production don't fool me": Fans slam CBS after Kyle's live feeds statement gets another storyline on Big Brother

Big Brother Season 24 aired a brand new episode on Sunday, August 7, 2022 at 8 pm ET on CBS.
In the episode, Nicole's elimination left the houseguests reeling, while Daniel kept letting his emotions get the better of him. Despite everything, the contestants also got ready for the next Head of Household (HoH) competition.
After an interesting game, Michael was crowned the HoH, which meant he along with his Fesite Bestie Britanny were safe this week. While the easy way out was to collaborate with fellow members of the Leftovers Alliance and blindside Daniel into eviction, the duo decided to make a big move and leave the alliance hanging by voting out strong threats and alliance teammates Joseph or Monte.
However, fans were quick to realize that Michael and Brittany's discussion in the Big Brother house wasn't their own. Their conclusion had to do with Kyle talking about the minorities dominating the house in the live feed, which was conveniently left out of the episode. Fans slammed the CBS production for editing out Kyle's conversation with Michael. One fan tweeted:
Big Brother HoH plans a big move with Festie Bestie Brittany, fans speculate Kyle was driving the narrative
After winning the Head of Household (HoH) competition, Michael took the crown in relief as he and his Festie Bestie Brittany were safe from elimination. While the duo thought about nominating one team for eviction, Monte, Joseph and Terrance decided to put themselves up as pawns and blindside Daniel using votes by the Leftovers Alliance.
The initial plan was to put Monte, Joseph and Terrance up on the chopping block, following which there would be more alliance members for the Power of Veto (PoV) competition. Whoever wins the veto could save the three pawns and put up Daniel and Festie Bestie Kyle on the block, from which the former could be evicted with a mass vote.
However, the current Big Brother HoH had something else in mind and took his power to try and eliminate bigger threats in the game. After Daniel convinced Michael to use him as much as he wanted, Michael discussed the matter with Brittany and planned to go back on the Leftovers alliance by pointing the gun at either Monte or Joseph's head.
However, fans weren't ready to believe the narrative. As per the live feed, it was Kyle's idea to get Monte or Joseph out and break the alliance. Kyle addressed his concerns with Michael and confessed that Monte, Joseph and Taylor might see Terrance, Indy and Jasmine as three easy people to pull in and work with them since they shared "common purposes" in the game.
The Big Brother contestant further insinuated that the minorities in the house will team up together at one point.
During the live feed, Kyle told Michael:
“Those six with that background … I mean it looks very similar to The Cookout. With a very diverse background. They’ve all expressed why they’re in this game. Like Joseph … more Middle Eastern representation in TV. Indy … there’s never been a Brazilian contestant or winner. Everyone has those strong why’s that all coincide."
He continued:
“Where I look at our alliance… it was great because it was based out of necessity and our backs were against the wall, and that’s what brought us together. Take away that necessity or the fear of like risk of a bigger alliance out there … I don’t know. That’s my biggest fear right now.”
Fans react to Big Brother production running a different narrative
The fact that Kyle's conversation with Michael was completely edited out of the episode annoyed fans. They felt that the CBS production was driving an entirely different story by protecting Kyle because of his statement.
They took to social media to express their opinions.
Season 24 of Big Brother has taken an interesting shape at present. With each member looking out for themselves, there is a chance of strong alliances and promises being broken. It all depends on the Power of Veto (PoV) competition, which will determine the fate of Monte, Joseph and Terrance in the game.
Will the Leftovers Alliance cause another historic blindside? Or will HoH Michel turn his back on the alliance? Tune in to Wednesday night's episode of Big Brother to find out.