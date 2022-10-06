Who is Tori Deal? The Challenge alum claims hooking up with Fessy Shafaat was the “worst decision” of her life

The Challenge alum Tori Deal has opened up about her relationship mistakes that created problems in her life.

The reality star claims that hooking up with Fessy Shafaat after ending her engagement to Jordan Wiseley was the “worst decision” of her life. Ahead of The Challenge: Ride or Dies premiere, Tori told Us Weekly:

“It was the worst decision of my life. I mean, it’s, no offense to Fessy, like, you know, he’s a good person and … I was in a really bad spot. Like, I was just living in the s–t of my life.”

Tori Deal opens up about her relationships

Tori Deal has admitted that falling for Fessy Shafaat after breaking up with Jordan Wiseley was not a good idea. She said:

"Going through a breakup is hard. Rebounding is like a thing people do, but I like to think that … I’ve definitely put a lot of work into myself over growing the last two years now. I just put a lot of effort into that and [you] just gotta live with your mistakes and move on.”

Jordon and Tori met in 2017 on The Challenge: Dirty Thirty and fell for each other. Jordan popped the question to Tori two years later while filming War of the Worlds, to which she said yes. However, a year later, the couple announced their separation in November 2020. At the time, she wrote on her Instagram:

“I thought I knew love when Jordan and I were together, but there is a different kind of love that two people feel when they decide it’s time to experience life apart. Even though Jordan and I are going to be moving forward in separate ways, our love, support, and connection with one another only grows stronger and deeper.”

After two months of separation from Jordon, Tori hooked up with Big Brother alum Fessy but soon decided they were better off as friends. Tori told Us Weekly:

“Fessy is Fessy, and let me just say he’s a great dude, but that came with so much baggage and drama that I wanted to say so far away from that story line [this season]. I was like, not again, like, I can’t do that. So he definitely does his thing. He’s got some awesome hookups. I’ve got some hookups. We’re good — separate hookups!”

Who is Tori Deal from The Challenge?

“The Official Challenge podcast host” Victoria “Tori Deal” Dehel is a player who has participated in various reality competitions. As per her official website, torideal.com, she is:

“Self love activist and fitness enthusiast who is obsessed with creating and, fearless living.”

She is also the author of a children’s book, The Search For Syrup, along with @viracantdance. Per her Instagram, Tori is also a “Co-Creator” of SUIHEART CLUB, a “self-caring together through meditation, Tarot, and yoga,” along with virabecker.

Tori is best known for her competitive spirit in Are You the One? 4 and Are You the One? Second Chances. She was a finalist on Spies, Lies & Allies, Dirty 30, and War of the Worlds 2. She also competed in Final Reckoning, Total Madness, Champs vs. Stars, Champs vs. Stars 2, and Double Agents.

The Challenge @TheChallenge



Catch these besties on The Challenge: Ride Or Dies, premiering WED OCT 12 at 8p on #TheChallenge38 Can you feel the LOVE? 🥺Catch these besties on The Challenge: Ride Or Dies, premiering WED OCT 12 at 8p on @MTV Can you feel the LOVE? 🥺💙 Catch these besties on The Challenge: Ride Or Dies, premiering WED OCT 12 at 8p on @MTV! 🙌 #TheChallenge38 https://t.co/Hs568vCDUF

She is now appearing on The Challenge: Ride or Dies, which features “best friends, exes and couples as they navigate the weekly mental and physical warfare together for their share of one million dollars.”

On the show, she has been paired up with Devin Walker, turning “enemies to frenemies to friends to partners.” Her ex Jordon is also participating in the MTV show.

Tune in to MTV on Wednesday, October 12 at 8 pm ET to watch Tori competing in The Challenge: Ride or Dies.

