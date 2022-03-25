Who has Charlie Puth dated? 2019 breakup explored as singer opens up on "worst year" of his life 

On Thursday, Charlie Puth took to TikTok to announce that he will be releasing his next single called That’s Hilarious in April.

In a short clip on the social media platform, the One Call Away singer revealed that the song is about a breakup he went through in 2019. He said the breakup was one of the most painful splits of his life.

The video sparked interest after Puth called 2019 the “worst year” of his life. The 30-year-old tearfully told his fans that although the year marked an exasperating time in his life, he was excited for them to hear the song.

He said:

“So, I’m going to put out That’s Hilarious as the next single. I’m really excited for the song to come out but every time I hear it, I’m brought back to a time that was really, really challenging in my life. It rears it’s ugly head every time I hear it. But I’m also really excited for you to hear it as well.”

Who has Charlie Puth dated in the past?

Charlie Puth and Halston Sage (Image via halstonsage/Instagram)

Charlie Puth dated two women publicly between 2018 and 2019. While their identities are known to the public, the other women that the Grammy-nominated singer may have dated behind the cameras remain unknown.

In September 2018, Puth shared a number of pictures with actress Halston Sage. They have since been deleted.

Despite being seen together at multiple events, Puth and the Last Summer star never admitted they were dating. Their short-lived romance is believed to have ended a few weeks later.

Charlie Puth and Charlotte Lawrence (Image via Gilbert Carrasquillo/GC Images)

In February 2019, Puth and fellow singer Charlotte Lawrence were spotted together at Coach’s New York Fashion Week.

After rumors of the two stars dating began spreading, they confirmed their relationship on Valentine’s Day. However, like his previous relationship, the duo split soon after.

In September of the same year, Puth confirmed that he was no longer in a relationship. Lawrence also told Vanity Fair in February 2020 that the couple was no longer together.

Before 2018, Puth was rumored to have dated a number of women in the entertainment industry, including actress Danielle Campbell and singer Bella Thorne.

The singer also revealed in 2018 that he and Selena Gomez dated in 2016. The two famously released the song We Don’t Talk Anymore that year, sparking speculation that they were involved romantically.

In an interview with Billboard back in 2018, Puth had this to say about the song and his collaboration with Gomez:

“I don’t kiss and tell, but the only way a song like that can come across as real is if there’s something else going on behind the scenes. And that’s what was happening. Very short-lived, very small, but very impactful. And it really messed me up. And she evoked such good emotion on that song.”

Puth also stated that it "was a pleasure" to work with Gomez. He added that he enjoyed singing the song even though it was written during “a dark point” in his life.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh