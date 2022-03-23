Who is Lady Deadpool? Comic origin explored as Bella Thorne reveals interest in playing character in Deadpool 3

In an exclusive interview with Comic Book Movie, Shake It Up star Bella Thorne expressed her interest in portraying Lady Deadpool in the upcoming Ryan Reynolds starrer Deadpool 3. This is not the first time she has talked about portraying the character. Earlier in 2016, Thorne had told Moviefone about her interest in portraying the character.

After expressing much praise for Ryan Reynolds' beloved performance as the "Merc with a Mouth," Thorne added:

"What I love about Deadpool is that realism mixed with the, you know, superhero world. It's something where we feel we can talk to this superhero now in today's day while still having them be a superhero. I love that sh*t."

With recent speculations about Disney hiring Adam Project and Free Guy director Shawn Levy as the director, the development of the film now appears to be in high gear.

Furthermore, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, who wrote the franchise's first two films, are expected to return. Previously, Wendy Molyneaux and Lizzie Molyneaux-Loeglin were linked to the project before their alleged departure.

Lady Deadpool's comic origin

Wanda Wilson, aka Lady Deadpool, was first introduced in 2010's Deadpool: Merc with a Mouth #7. The character was created by Victor Gischler and Rob Liefeld, who also created the primary version of Deadpool, Wade Wilson.

This version of the character is from an alternate reality, Earth-3010, where the USA is under a civil war-esque (not to be confused with the Marvel comics' crossover event) conflict. She was part of a rebel group against a fascist and controlling government.

In the comics, Wanda Wilson led a resistance against the U.S. government in Washington, D.C. Here, she had to go toe-to-toe with that reality's Steve Rogers, aka General America. She was almost bested by Rogers when the primary Deadpool variant teleported into the universe and killed him.

The character has appeared in only seven comic runs so far and has totaled around 22 appearances throughout the comics. In 2010, Marvel gave the character its solo run with Lady Deadpool, written by Mary H.K. Choi and illustrated by Ken Lashley.

Lady Deadpool powers

Wanda Wilson has the exact same powers and abilities as the primary Wade Wilson variant of Deadpool. In the comics, she had the renowned ability of regeneration and self-healing, which can even help her regrow limbs or other organs of the body.

Like Wade Wilson, Lady Deadpool also has telepathic immunity, preventing telepath mutants like Charles Xavier from accessing his thoughts or influencing his decisions. In addition to her primary powers, Wanda Wilson also has enhanced strength, superhuman durability, enhanced reflexes, and more.

Having a somewhat similar life to Wade Wilson, Wanda is more of a social recluse. In the comics, she develops feelings for her reality's resistance leader Charles Randolph.

This leads to a complicated situation as Randolph appears to already have a girlfriend in the comics. Further hints at Wanda Wilson's psyche also establish that the character is easily annoyed and is naive compared to the Earth 616 variant of Wade Wilson.

Lady Deadpool was previously teased by multiple speculative rumors and leaks for the introduction of Wanda Wilson in the upcoming Deadpool 3. At the time, Game of Thrones star Lena Headey was linked with the potential role, which Deadpool's co-creator Rob Liefeld seemingly supported.

However, it remains to be seen which actress Marvel Studios will go with if Lady Deadpool is to be introduced in a live-action project. Furthermore, with multiversal travel being likely to be set up in the MCU, it leaves the possibility of characters from other universes showing up in Deadpool 3 or future installments.

