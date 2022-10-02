Who is Hailey Jo Jensen? All about Nikki Blonsky’s partner as ‘Hairspray’ star announces engagement

American actress Nikki Blonsky is engaged to her partner Hailey Jo Jensen. The couple made their relationship Instagram official earlier this year in June.

On September 29, the 33-year-old star took to her Instagram handle to share a series of pictures with Jensen, where the two can be seen smiling and posing for the camera while showing off their rings.

Alongside the pictures, she wrote a lengthy caption expressing her love for Jensen, stating:

"I’ve played plenty of characters in love in my life and it has been a blessing, but the greatest blessing in life is real love, true love and I am honored to finally feel unconditional love, and a love that is pure. A while back I introduced to you all a stunning human @theyleyjo as my girlfriend and now I have the honor, privilege and greatest joy of calling this incredible person my fiancé! I am so incredibly in love with you @theyleyjo and my love for you is endless, you mean everything to me! Here’s to FOREVER my love!!!"

Several celebrities and fans congratulated the happy couple in the comments section.

Nikki Blonsky's partner is a jewelry designer

As per InTouch Weekly, Hailey Jo Jensen is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns on their Instagram handle. Professionally, Jensen is a jewelry designer and sells their items on TheOpalEmporium. As per its Etsy page, the company is located in Utah's Ogden.

The two are regularly seen supporting each other on social media, and share pictures of one another.

In June 2020, Nikki Blonsky surprised her fans when she came out as gay on social media, TikTok. She uploaded a video of herself with the caption:

“Hi, it’s Nikki Blonsky from the movie I’m Gay!”

She also used multiple hashtags in the caption like #pride, #imcomingout and #hairspray. Currently, her Instagram bio also reads:

“Mama, I’m a Gay Girl Now!”

After coming out, the Hairspray actress revealed that she was in a relationship with an anonymous girlfriend but they broke up in January 2020. Blonsky also told The Hollywood Reporter that she was in a relationship with a girl named Dani.

Nikki Blonsky dated her Hairspray co-actor Anthony Carr, whom she credits for helping her come out. While speaking to The Hollywood Reporter in June 2020, she said:

“He has been so incredibly valuable in my coming out. He’s been there for me every step of the way. I was kind of most nervous telling him because I love and respect him so much. He couldn’t have been kinder, and he calls me every day to check on me. I’m just so incredibly grateful.”

Speaking about her coming out journey on Allison Interviews, Nikki Blonsky stated that it is not the same for everybody.

"I have a friend from middle school that came out at the age of 12. I came out at 30. It’s different for everybody, and it’s a different timeline for everybody. Everyone has different circumstances whether it be religious, whether it be family, whether it be fear of acceptance from both of those things – their religion and their family – or work. There’s a million things that goes into thinking about yourself."

Before Blonsky disclosed about dating Jensen, the Waiting for Forever Dolores actress was low-key about her personal life.

