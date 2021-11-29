Why did Tula Fazakerley retire from 'The Challenge'?

Season 37 of MTV's The Challenge witnessed the elimination of Tula Fazakerley. Soon after, Tula posted a lengthy statement on Instagram saying she would be leaving the show.

After four action-packed seasons on The Challenge, Tula finally departed by thanking all her fans.

On November 25, the athlete shared:

“When one door closes. Another one opens. Yesterday was my last episode of the challenge. Yesterday was also the day that I FINALLY got my acceptance at my cooking school.”

Fazakerley revealed that she had applied to a culinary school and succeeded in entering the course.

Tula Fazakerley parts ways with 'The Challenge'

The 26-year-old star publicly announced her retirement from the show via her Instagram account.

Before announcing her reality TV exit, Tula showcased her passion for food on Instagram through her food account, Big T Kitchen, where she shares recipes and restaurant recommendations with her fans.

Although Tula didn't win a trophy on the show, she expressed her joy at making dear friends on the series.

The athlete also shared a heartfelt note on an Instagram post, saying:

“I’m not exactly used to people believing in me so thank you for your love. These are magical moment that will stay with me forever. Please don’t forget me and once I conquer the kitchen, hopefully I’ll be back in your screens. Please remember to love first , don’t give a toot what anyone thinks or says about you.”

Tula Fazakerley receives support from co-stars

Tula's co-stars from The Challenge have been extremely supportive of her upcoming journey.

Rookie Hughie Maughan said:

“I’m so proud to know such an amazing girl thank you so much Big T for taking the time to get to let me get to know you.”

Fazakerley's announcement post on Instagram received heartwarming comments from several MTV stars, including Tori Deal, Jenny West, Amanda Garcia, and Marie Roda.

Tori Deal commented:

“You will be missed and welcomed back with open arms babe. CONGRATS ON THE NEXT CHAPTER QUEEN THERES NO ONE IN THE WORLD LIKE YOU.”

Marie Roda expressed her love for the athlete by commenting:

“This makes me sad, but whatever makes Big T happy- makes me happy. Will never forgive mtv for not allowing me to cross paths with you. Wishing you continued success!!!! I'm a fan for life.”

The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies airs on MTV Wednesdays at 8:00 PM ET.

Edited by R. Elahi