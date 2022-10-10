Why does Chauncey Palmer not want to be recognized as Amber Borzotra’s boyfriend? Everything to know about The Challenge 2022 couple

The Challenge Season 38 will mark the reality TV debut of personal trainer Chauncey Palmer. He will be seen competing on the show with Amber Borzotra, his girlfriend of one year, as his ride-or-die partner.

Amber is the winner of The Challenge: Double Agents (Season 36).

According to his MTV bio, Chauncey does not just want to be known as Amber’s boyfriend because he wants to make a name for himself in the game. He wants to put faith in other rookies rather than the vets who have worked with Amber, because they have proved time and again that they do not have Amber’s back when she needs support.

About The Challenge 2022 contestants Chauncey Palmer and Amber Borzotra

Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer will compete together on The Challenge 2022.

23-year-old Chauncey Palmer is originally from Massachusetts and currently works as a personal trainer and nutritionist. He is a former college division 2 basketball player but had to drop out due to financial reasons.

Chauncey has his own YouTube channel with over 3.5K followers where he shares fitness and motivational videos. He is also a social media influencer with 114K followers on Instagram.

Palmer's partner Amber Borzotra, currently 34 years old, is from North Hollywood, CA. She comes from low-income housing, according to her Big Brother bio, and wanted to get into the industry to help her family financially. She is a professional esthetician and model.

She has acted on Pillow Talk with Amber & Hannah, The Bold and the Beautiful, and Nerdist Presents.

Amber and Chauncey made their Instagram relationship official in August 2021.

Amber Borzotra has participated in many reality TV challenges

Amber was a houseguest on Big Brother Season 16 when she was 26-year-old. She was the first member of the Bomb Squad from Week 1 but the alliance broke soon after, and she was not allowed to become a member of the Detonators. She was eliminated from the show in Week 5 after the new alliance targeted her, losing elimination by a 9-0 voting score.

She became HOH twice within those five weeks but was dethroned from the position in Week 3. She was also the first houseguest to win the Battle of the Block challenge twice.

She then competed in The Challenge: Double Agents with her partner Darrell Taylor. She became a rogue agent after Darrell was eliminated in Episode 14 but soon partnered with Kyle Christine.

In week 16, she separated from Kyle and infiltrated the two teams. She won the championship as a rogue agent with CT, who had won the show four times.

She was also seen in The Challenge: Spies, Lies & Allies as a replacement for Lauren Coogan. On the show, she infiltrated Devin Walker and Emy Alupei's team, and went rogue before being eliminated in episode 9 with Jeremiah White.

Amber Borzotra and Chauncey Palmer will be seen on The Challenge Season 38 on Wednesday, October 12 at 8 pm ET on MTV. They will be competing alongside with 16 other players to win $1 million.

The show will air on a weekly basis on MTV at the same time.

