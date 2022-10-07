Who all were eliminated from Netflix's The Mole Episode 1 to 5? Recap and more

Netflix released the first five episodes of The Mole today and we can't help but wonder about the real identity of the game's mole. The show has already eliminated four contestants over the five episodes it has aired:

Osei White (Episode 2): A 32-year-old real estate agent from Brooklyn

Samara Joy (Episode 3): A 25-year-old mental health counselor from Atlanta

Dom Gabriel (Episode 4): A 29-year-old heavy machine operator from Toronto

Sandy Ronquillo (Episode 5): A 26-year-old therapist from Texas

Unlike other game shows, the eviction of The Mole contestants was based on an MCQ test about the hidden identity of the mole. The contestant with the lowest score on the test was eliminated from the show. The contestants were not allowed to talk to the eliminated contestant to hide the identity of the mole.

Osei was very hurt after the elimination because he could not even survive 1 challenge on the show. In episode 3, only a few contestants had to take the test because of an unfinished task. Samara tried not to look anyone in the eye after the elimination but was sure that she was leaving a mark in the game.

In episode 4 Joi was able to get an exemption card and just 9 people gave the test. Dom failed the test but was given another chance to enter the competition. He was trapped in a car and the doors could only open if he could the correct city from a list of cities associated with his fellow game participants.

He was supposed to bring $10,000 for them but Sandy said that the test had given him the upper hand of knowing who was not the mole. After a group consensus, he was denied the answers and tried to guess the city himself based on his limited knowledge.

He was down to two cities, Seattle and Melmore. He chose Melmore, which was incorrect, and he was eliminated. In the fifth episode, Sandy herself was eliminated from the show and was upset about not being able to say goodbye to her friends.

Recap of The Mole Episode 1 to 5

Episode 1

The 12 contestants of The Mole met each other in an Australian forest and host Alex Wagner explained that that the last 3 contestants will have to take the final mole MCQ test and the person with the highest score will be given all the money they had earned from the beginning of the show while performing tasks.

For their first challenge, the contestants were asked to find suitcases that were left all over the forest: up, down and in the water. They were told that they had to bring each suitcase (worth $5000) back to the abandoned plane in the forest. The teams were divided into four and were provided with maps and a hint which would cost them $2500.

The players were able to find the suitcase underwater using a hint while others were able to bring the bag back without any hint. The mole team could not find their way to the task area and did not even open their bags.

William stole one of the suitcases, hiding it from everybody, to perform his given task and double the value of the case, raising the value of the money pot to $12,500.

Episode 2

Osei was eliminated. For the second task, the players were supposed to mimic a jail break while helping each other. Some players lied to others to hinder their performance. Casey and Dom became the masterminds of the plan and bought a hint for one team for $1000. They also purchased 5 minutes of extra time for $5000.

The 5 minute extension saved the team's efforts and won $14,000, increasing their prize money to $26,500.

The members were divided into two teams and were later given another task. They were asked to stay in a room where they could either win an exemption from the test by pressing a red button or letting the teams have some money for the pot.

Both teams decided to solve the puzzle to activate the button and win an exemption. Samara's team lost the challenge and she was eliminated.

Episode 3

In the third episode of The Mole, the contestants were given a chance to look at some personal information about the contestants in private, with the cost of losing $10,000. Greg and Avori looked into the files. Those who did not look into the files were awarded a prize.

The teams performed a sea and air task but were only able to earn $2000. Later on, people who did not look into the files were lured by an exemption from the test card, but they had to bid some of the prize money and make a guess on who looked in the files. The highest bidder, Joi, put up $25,000 at stake for Greg and won the round. Her decision left the team with $3,500 only.

Episode 4

Dom Gabriel was eliminated and was given a chance to re-enter the show but his teammates refused to let him in. They then performed a bank heist task but were not able to win any money. They were supposed to steal exactly $10,000 in cash and jewelry for $10,000 based on some puzzles. No one was able to get the correct box of jewelry.

They stole almost $700 more than the goal, making them lose the prize.

Episode 5

Sandy Ronquillo was eliminated in the episode and the teams won up to $11,500 in a task, bringing their total up to $14,500.

The members were then individually seated and were told that the two of them had sat on 'bombs' which would turn on the red light if no one was sitting on them. The two were given delicious food while the others were given bad-tasting food. They had to guess which two people did not have bombs under their chairs and if answered correctly, they would win $15,000.

The episode ended on a cliffhanger when Joi was given the opportunity to win an exemption card or $15,000 for the prize money.

The next three fresh episodes of The Mole will be released on Netflix on October 14.

