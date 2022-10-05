The Mole 2022 (Season 1) cast list: Meet the 12 players

The Mole will soon stream its premiere on Netflix after a 14-year hiatus, on Friday, October 7.
MSNBC anchor Alex Wagner will be hosting the famed reality TV series, which will feature 12 contestants competing against each other in various physical and mental challenges. The one who makes it till end will bag the grand cash prize.
The Mole originally aired in the US on ABC in 2001. Now, 21 years after it first premiered, the series has been taken up by Netflix for a newer rebooted version.
The competitive reality show is entirely based on lies. While 11 contestants are working on trying to to complete the given tasks and inch closer towards the grand finale to bag the cash prize, one amongst them will try to sabotage them with an ulterior motive to grab the winning amount for him/herself.
Here's all you need to know about the 12 competitors taking part in The Mole.
Meet the 12 players competing in Netflix's The Mole:
The synopsis of the three week contest, premiering on October 7 on Netflix, reads as:
"Twelve players complete challenges while trying to identify the one among them who's sabotaging their missions in their reboot of the cult-classic series."
Here are the 12 contesting players of The Mole:
1) Avori Henderson
Age: 26
Location: Phoenix, Arizona
Occupation: Professional Gamer
Avori is confident that since she's a professional gamer, she has a upper hand in the competition. This would help her come up with new stratergies.
2) Casey Lary
Age: 39
Location: Chico, California
Occupation: Covid-19 ICU Nurse
Casey is an avid athlete who is always training for the next triathlon. Being an ICU nurse has also taught her how to lead a team, keep calm and react quickly.
3) Dom Gabriel
Age: 29
Location: Toronto
Occupation: Heavy Machine Operator
Dom claims he is athletic and competitive. Although he has good intuition, he is soft at heart, which can make him emotional at certain times.
4) Greg Shapiro
Age: 32
Location: Seattle
Occupation: Marketing Consultant
Greg had traveled over 40 countries and backpacked all around the world. Being in the marketing field, he's learned how to read people well.
5) Jacob Hacker
Age: 29
Location: Bloomville, Ohio
Occupation: Firefighter Paramedic Lieutenant
Over the past five years, Jacob has been on a massive fitness journey and has lost over 65 pounds. He has also been a part of his local firehouse for the past eight years.
6) Joi Schweitzer
Age: 40
Location: Atlanta
Occupation: Commercial Airline Pilot
When Joi isn't flying, she is a mother and a wife. According to The Mole contestant, if she can control a huge aircraft, she can also control the competition.
7) Kesi Neblett
Age: 27
Location: New York City
Occupation: Software Developer
Kesi loves to spend her time surfing, playing beach volleyball, biking, reading and writing. She knows how to be spontaneous, thanks to her two parents who were civil rights activists and took The Mole contestant and her siblings on road trips during school weeks.
8) Osei White
Age: 32
Location: Brooklyn
Occupation: Real Estate Agent
Osei has always been known as the class clown or the funny kid. After working in odd jobs, he can thrive and adapt in any environment.
9) Pranav Patel
Age: 29
Location: Boston
Occupation: Law Firm Associate
Pranav wanted to become an astronaut and has been curious in the field of physics and space. According to him, the power of knowledge will help him throughout the competition.
10) Samara Joy
Age: 25
Location: Atlanta
Occupation: Mental Health Counselor
Samara is confident that with her background in psychology and her strong communication skills she will easily be able to figure out the traitor on The Mole.
11) Sandy Ronquillo
Age: 26
Location: Fort Worth, Texas
Occupation: ABA Therapist
Sandy is independent and goes after what she wants. Despite whatever she faces she keeps God first. Her main strategy is to stay true to herself.
12) William Richardson
Age: 29
Location: Henderson, Nevada
Occupation: Lifestyle Brand Manager
William loves adventure and will go to great heights to do anything for the people he is close to. He has also played various sports.
The Mole will premiere on Netflix on friday, October 7. Readers can watch all episodes only on the streaming network.