The Mole 2022 (Season 1) cast list: Meet the 12 players

The Mole will soon stream its premiere on Netflix after a 14-year hiatus, on Friday, October 7.

MSNBC anchor Alex Wagner will be hosting the famed reality TV series, which will feature 12 contestants competing against each other in various physical and mental challenges. The one who makes it till end will bag the grand cash prize.

The Mole originally aired in the US on ABC in 2001. Now, 21 years after it first premiered, the series has been taken up by Netflix for a newer rebooted version.

The competitive reality show is entirely based on lies. While 11 contestants are working on trying to to complete the given tasks and inch closer towards the grand finale to bag the cash prize, one amongst them will try to sabotage them with an ulterior motive to grab the winning amount for him/herself.

Here's all you need to know about the 12 competitors taking part in The Mole.

Meet the 12 players competing in Netflix's The Mole:

The synopsis of the three week contest, premiering on October 7 on Netflix, reads as:

"Twelve players complete challenges while trying to identify the one among them who's sabotaging their missions in their reboot of the cult-classic series."

Here are the 12 contesting players of The Mole:

1) Avori Henderson

Age: 26

Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Occupation: Professional Gamer

Avori is confident that since she's a professional gamer, she has a upper hand in the competition. This would help her come up with new stratergies.

2) Casey Lary

Age: 39

Location: Chico, California

Occupation: Covid-19 ICU Nurse

Casey is an avid athlete who is always training for the next triathlon. Being an ICU nurse has also taught her how to lead a team, keep calm and react quickly.

3) Dom Gabriel

Age: 29

Location: Toronto

Occupation: Heavy Machine Operator

Dom claims he is athletic and competitive. Although he has good intuition, he is soft at heart, which can make him emotional at certain times.

4) Greg Shapiro

Age: 32

Location: Seattle

Occupation: Marketing Consultant

Greg had traveled over 40 countries and backpacked all around the world. Being in the marketing field, he's learned how to read people well.

5) Jacob Hacker

Age: 29

Location: Bloomville, Ohio

Occupation: Firefighter Paramedic Lieutenant

Over the past five years, Jacob has been on a massive fitness journey and has lost over 65 pounds. He has also been a part of his local firehouse for the past eight years.

6) Joi Schweitzer

Age: 40

Location: Atlanta

Occupation: Commercial Airline Pilot

When Joi isn't flying, she is a mother and a wife. According to The Mole contestant, if she can control a huge aircraft, she can also control the competition.

7) Kesi Neblett

Age: 27

Location: New York City

Occupation: Software Developer

Kesi loves to spend her time surfing, playing beach volleyball, biking, reading and writing. She knows how to be spontaneous, thanks to her two parents who were civil rights activists and took The Mole contestant and her siblings on road trips during school weeks.

8) Osei White

Age: 32

Location: Brooklyn

Occupation: Real Estate Agent

Osei has always been known as the class clown or the funny kid. After working in odd jobs, he can thrive and adapt in any environment.

9) Pranav Patel

Age: 29

Location: Boston

Occupation: Law Firm Associate

Pranav wanted to become an astronaut and has been curious in the field of physics and space. According to him, the power of knowledge will help him throughout the competition.

10) Samara Joy

Age: 25

Location: Atlanta

Occupation: Mental Health Counselor

Samara is confident that with her background in psychology and her strong communication skills she will easily be able to figure out the traitor on The Mole.

11) Sandy Ronquillo

Age: 26

Location: Fort Worth, Texas

Occupation: ABA Therapist

Sandy is independent and goes after what she wants. Despite whatever she faces she keeps God first. Her main strategy is to stay true to herself.

12) William Richardson

Age: 29

Location: Henderson, Nevada

Occupation: Lifestyle Brand Manager

William loves adventure and will go to great heights to do anything for the people he is close to. He has also played various sports.

The Mole will premiere on Netflix on friday, October 7. Readers can watch all episodes only on the streaming network.

