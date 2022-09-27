Netflix movie Blonde: Who plays Marilyn Monroe's 3rd husband Arthur Miller?

Blonde, the highly anticipated movie starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, is set to arrive on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, exclusively on Netflix. The movie is inspired by the much-celebrated 2000 book titled Blonde, written by American writer Joyce Carol Oates.

Andrew Dominik has served as the director and screenplay writer for Blonde. Chayse Irvin has acted as the cinematographer, while Warren Ellis and Nick Cave are the music composers of the upcoming Netflix movie. The movie's producers are Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, Dede Gardner, Scott Robertson, and Tracey Landon.

As per the official synopsis for the movie, given by Netflix:

"Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Writer and Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe."

Academy Award-winning actor Adrien Brody will be seen portraying the character of Arthur Miller, the famous American playwright. Miller was Marilyn Monroe's third husband.

Ever since Netflix dropped the official trailer for the movie, the audience has been eagerly waiting to witness how Adrien Brody's portrayal of Arthur Miller will unfold in the movie. Let's dig deep and find out about actor Adrien Brody and his work ahead of the movie's premiere this Wednesday on Netflix.

Learn all about Adrien Brody before Blonde premieres on Netflix this Wednesday

American actor and producer Adrien Brody, who will be essaying the character Arthur Miller in Blonde, is best known for playing the role of Władysław Szpilman in the 2002 Roman Polanski movie, The Pianist.

The actor received the prestigious Academy Award in the Best Actor category for his role in The Pianist. He was only 29 when he received the award, making him the youngest actor to win it in the best actor category.

The actor is also highly regarded for portraying the characters Peter Whitman in the 2007 Wes Anderson movie, The Darjeeling Limited, Salvador Dalí in the 2011 Woody Allen movie Midnight in Paris, Dmitri Desgoffe und Taxis in the 2014 Wes Anderson movie, The Grand Budapest Hotel and Julien Cadazio in the 2021 Wes Anderson movie, The French Dispatch.

Over the years, Adrien Brody has been a part of several other notable movies, including Angels in the Outfield, Six Ways to Sunday, Restaurant, The Thin Red Line, Bread and Roses, Harrison's Flowers, Love the Hard Way, The Affair of the Necklace, Dummy, King Kong, Fantastic Mr. Fox, Predators, The Experiment, Detachment, Manhattan Night and many more.

The actor has also been a part of several noteworthy TV series, such as Annie McGuire, Rebel Highway, Split Screen, Houdini, Breakthrough, Dice, Peaky Blinders, Chapelwaite, Succession, Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty, Bullet Hearts, Home at Last and a few others.

Apart from Adrien Brody and Ana de Armas, the intriguing cast list for Blonde also includes Bobby Cannavale, Xavier Samuel, Julianne Nicholson, Caspar Phillipson, Toby Huss, Sara Paxton, David Warshofsky, Evan Williams, and several others.

Don't forget to catch Adrien Brody as Arthur Miller in Blonde, arriving this Wednesday, September 28, 2022, on Netflix.

