What time will Ana De Armas' Blonde movie air on Netflix? Release date and more details explored

Blonde, based on the life of legendary actor and Hollywood sensation Marilyn Monroe, is all set to premiere this month on Netflix. The film by Andrew Dominic is based on the biographical novel by Joyce Carol Oates, also titled Blonde. The book is a biographical fiction published in 2000.

The film originally premiered at the Venice International Film Festival on September 8, 2022. A week later, the film was released in a limited number of theaters across the United States and the United Kingdom. The film has not been released in theaters globally.

Blonde is rated with a NC-17 for some graphic s*xual content. This is a very rare rating and only about 100 films have received this rating since its inception in the 1990s. This is also Netflix's first NC-17 film.

The film will have its global premiere on Netflix on September 28, 2022. Going by Netflix's usual release time, the movie might air at midnight PT/3 am ET.

The teaser for the film aired some time back. The set photos were leaked as well. All of this has created a massive buzz around the film, mainly because of Ana De Armas' look as Marilyn Monroe. The film features several other prominent actors like Adrien Brody and Bobby Cannavale. The film will trace Monroe's life from her childhood to her rise and eventual fall.

Blonde trailer: A deep look into the life of Marilyn Monroe

The highly stylized trailer for Blonde reveals Ana De Armas in the role of Marilyn Monroe in the very beginning. The talented actress recreates Monroe's famous photograph in front of the mirror. The trailer then depicts Marilyn revisiting her past. This will perhaps be the way the film portrays Norma Jeane's past and her path to becoming Marilyn Monroe.

The trailer is accompanied by a piece of great background music as it shows glimpses of Norma from various parts of her life, including her various marriages, her breakdowns, and her exceptional stint in Hollywood. The film reportedly explores the breakdown of the actress, who could not be "Marilyn Monroe" any longer.

The synopsis for the film reads:

"A look at the rise to fame and the epic demise of actress Marilyn Monroe, one of the biggest stars in the world."

Another synopsis of the movie reads:

"Based on the bestselling novel by Joyce Carol Oates, Blonde boldly reimagines the life of one of Hollywood’s most enduring icons, Marilyn Monroe. From her volatile childhood as Norma Jeane, through her rise to stardom and romantic entanglements, Blonde blurs the lines of fact and fiction to explore the widening split between her public and private selves."

Ana De Armas has already revealed how difficult it has been for the actress to be in the shoes of Marilyn Monroe, a very, very troubled woman. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Armas spoke about the movie's explicit scenes and her experience filming the movie.

She said,

"I understood what I was doing and I felt very protected and safe. I didn't feel exploited because I was in control. I made that decision. I knew what the movie I was doing. I trusted my director. I felt like I was in a safe environment."

The cast of the movie

The film has several prominent actors playing important characters in Marilyn's life. Ana de Armas stars as the legendary actress herself. Adrien Brody plays Arthur Miller, Marilyn Monroe's third and last husband. Other big names include Bobby Cannavale, who plays former athlete and Norma Jeane's second husband Joe DiMaggio, Caspar Phillipson as President Kennedy, Xavier Samuel as Charlie Chaplin, Julianne Nicholson as Norma Jeane's mother, and Sara Paxton as Jess Flynn.

Blonde will mark its global premiere on Netflix on September 28, 2022.

