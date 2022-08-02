Who owns the Marilyn Monroe estate? Ana de Armas receives support amid 'Blonde' accent backlash 

After Cuban-Spanish actress Ana de Armas' casting was criticized online following the trailer release of Marilyn Monroe-based film Blonde, the Hollywood icon's estate has come to her defense.

Several fans expressed their disappointment when the 34-year-old's accent in the film did not match Monroe's breathy tone. Although the fictional film is not backed by the deceased actress' estate (owned by the Authentic Brands Group), they have come forward to stand by the decision of de Armas to portray Monroe on the silver screen.

While talking to the news outlet Variety, the president of entertainment at Authentic Brands Group (ABG), Marc Rosen, said:

“Marilyn Monroe is a singular Hollywood and pop culture icon that transcends generations and history. Any actor that steps into that role knows they have big shoes to fill. Based on the trailer alone, it looks like Ana was a great casting choice as she captures Marilyn’s glamour, humanity and vulnerability. We can’t wait to see the film in its entirety!"

Ana de Armas worked for several months to ace Monroe's accent before she began shooting for Blonde. While speaking with The Times of London, the actress revealed:

“It took me nine months of dialect coaching and practising and some ADR sessions . It was a big torture, so exhausting. My brain was fried.”

Marilyn Monroe passed away at the age of 36 in 1962. At the time of her death, her net worth was $800,000, and she had no family to pass on her wealth. So how did the Authentic Brands Group (ABG) end up owning her estate?

Authentic Brands Group ended up owning Marilyn Monroe's estate in 2011

As per Nance Law Firm, Marilyn Monroe spent her fortune freely on her employees, strangers, and relatives.

In 2021, an article published by Celebrity Net Worth revealed that the Gentlemen Prefer Blondes star left 75 percent of her intellectual property rights with her acting coach Lee Strasberg. The 25 percent left was named to Dr. Marianne Kris, her therapist.

Marilyn Monroe's property was passed down to the 28-year-old Venezuelan actress Anna Mizrahi after Lee Strasberg's first wife died in 1966. The acting coach, too, died in 1982, which ultimately made Mizrahi the biggest owner of Monroe's estate.

Over the years, Mizrahi made Monroe one of the highest-paid actresses posthumously after signing contracts with brands using the deceased icon's name, garnering millions in profits. She also joined forces with the celebrity management company CMG.

Years after managing the brand under Monroe's name, Mizrahi sold her 75 percent ownership to Authentic Brands Group in 2011. The deal was estimated to be between $20-30 million.

The other 25 percent was given to London's Anna Freud Centre for the Psychoanalytic Study and Treatment of Children in 1980 after Monroe's therapist, Dr. Kris, passed away.

The forthcoming film, Blonde, is based on Joyce Carol Oates's novel of the same name, which depicts a fictionalized version of the Hollywood icon's life. Directed by Andrew Dominik, the film also stars Adrien Brody, Sara Paxton, Julianne Nicholson, Bobby Cannavale, and Garrett Dillahunt in key roles.

The film is set to release on Netflix on September 28.

