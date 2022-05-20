 Who is Lori Anne Allison? All about Johnny Depp's first wife as former friend Bruce Witkin claims actor was jealous of Nicolas Cage 

Johnny Depp’s former friend and music producer Bruce Witkin took the stand on Thursday, claiming that the actor had a jealous streak in him regarding his relationships with women. The latter also added that he was at one time envious of Nicolas Cage and Adam Ant.

The owner of the label Unison Music, Bruce Witkin, and Johnny Depp became friends when they were bandmates in Florida. Their friendship turned sour after the actor cut him off after a legal battle.

During Witkin’s time on the stand, he admitted to never personally witnessing the actor physically abusing Heard. However, he did notice bruising on her arms following an argument the couple had. Witkin said:

“It just looked like she was grabbed, finger marks.”

Witkin added in court that Johnny Depp “can have a jealous streak in him.” He accused the actor of being suspicious of his ex-wife Lori Anne Allison’s (Witkin’s sister-in-law) friendship with Nicolas Cage and Adam Ant.

Witkin added that Depp had jealousy issues during his 14-year-long relationship with Vanessa Paradis. Witkin called the same “ridiculous” and added:

“A lot of it was in his head and not in reality.”

During the defamation trial, Witkin also addressed Depp’s jealousy issues regarding Amber Heard. Witkin claimed that he could not stand “what would go on” if Heard were filming something Depp would disapprove of.

Who is Johnny Depp’s first wife, Lori Anne Allison?

During his teenage years, the Pirates of the Caribbean star met Lori Anne Allison when he was in the band The Kids. Allison was the sister of the band’s bassist.

In 1983, the couple decided to tie the knot. Allison was 25 years old, while Depp was just 20 years old. The two traveled to Los Angeles together to build a career in the music industry. However, Allison had to switch gears when she became partially deaf. She went on to become a makeup artist in the film industry with the help of her musician friends Adam Ant and Christina Applegate.

MadDepphead @maddepphead • Johnny Depp and Lori Anne Allison • • Johnny Depp and Lori Anne Allison • ✨ https://t.co/rvppfDZx97

She debuted as a makeup artist in the 1992 film Sunset Heat. Since then, she has worked in other films, including the 1995 movie Cyber Bandits.

While working as an MUA, she introduced Johnny Depp to Nicolas Cage, who helped Depp land a role in the Nightmare on Elm Street.

Lori Anne Allison also attempted acting. She starred in The Ultimate Lie, Supreme Court of Comedy, and Stand Up to Cancer.

e l k e @heathjudedepp Lori Anne Allison: “Johnny Depp would never lay a hand on a woman and isn’t capable of hurting anyone.” Lori Anne Allison: “Johnny Depp would never lay a hand on a woman and isn’t capable of hurting anyone.” https://t.co/fHF6ZaoPbf

It seems like Johnny Depp and Allison could not make their relationship work. The two split in 1985.

Lori Anne Allison went on to become an entrepreneur and opened her beauty line called Serendipity Lip Glosses in 2015. She also ran her own cupcake business called D’Cups.

However, it seems that the two did not end their marriage on a bitter note. In light of the recent abuse allegations against Depp, Allison claimed Depp was a “soft person” who would never engage in aggressive behavior.

Edited by Sayati Das