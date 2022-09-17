Do Revenge ending explained: Did Drea and Eleanor take down Max? (Spoilers)

Do Revenge, a dark teen comedy starring Camila Mendes as Drea and Maya Hawke as Eleanor, made its debut on Friday, September 16, 2022, on Netflix. In the movie, directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, all hell breaks loose when two teenage girls get on a mission to take their share of revenge.

Apart from Hawke and Mendes, the movie also stars Austin Abrams, Alisha Boe, Ava Capri, Sophie Turner, Rish Shah, Eliza Bennett, and Talia Ryder, among several other promising actors.

Since its arrival on Netflix, Do Revenge has been getting nothing but positive responses from both the audience and critics. People have been appreciating the film for its shocking twists, especially the one that comes in at the very end of the movie.

So, without further ado, let's jump right in to find out how the ending of Do Revenge has turned out.

Sopiler Alert: This article contains spoilers.

The ending of Netflix's Do Revenge explained

What happened between Eleanor and Drea?

Netflix's Do Revenge began with two teenage girls teaming up to take revenge on the people who have betrayed them. However, it turns out that one of them was playing the other. The second half of the movie has a number of unexpected twists in store for the audience.

Drea is shocked and rattled when she realizes that Eleanor was taking revenge on her, as the former had spread a terrible rumor about the latter which made Eleanor's life miserable. This revelation, without a doubt, was an absolute shocker for those who saw the film.

From this point on, Eleanor has an upper hand on Drea and she uses everything she knows about Drea to destroy her. For Eleanor, it is the ultimate revenge. Near the end of the film, Eleanor even hits Drea with her car to help the latter get sympathy from her friends. All of this is a part of Eleanor's plan to take down Drea and her old friends.

In a surprising twist of events, this plan doesn't work out and Drea spills all of Eleanor's secrets in front of everyone. She reveals that Eleanor is actually Nosy Nora, a girl they used to make fun of in the past.

However, that's not where the plot twists of the movie end as there is yet another twist that comes in after Eleanor runs away when Drea humiliates her. That's when Drea tells her that she doesn't want to continue the revenge anymore and that she wants to forget everything that happened between the two and become friends.

In fact, Drea even breaks her spy camera and Drea and Eleanor make amends.

How did Drea and Eleanor take down Max?

The moment the two girls make amends, Max arrives at the spot and starts making fun of them. He goes on to humiliate both the girls and says he knows everything about their revenge plans and is ready to destroy them for trying to take him down.

He also confesses that he was the one who leaked Drea's video and tried to destroy her as she was never grateful to him for making her popular. However, the table soon turns as Eleanor records everything Max says and the video starts playing front of everyone at the party.

In the end, Max gets what he deserves as everyone sees his true colors and they stop supporting him. He is also expelled from school and Drea finally gets the opportunity to go to Harvard again.

However, at this point, Drea is unsure if she wants to go to Harvard or not and at the very end of the film, Drea and Eleanor are seen driving off together.

Don't forget to watch Do Revenge, which is currently streaming on Netflix.

