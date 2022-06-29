"F**k the supreme court": Fans praise Maya Hawke as she addresses mom Uma Thurman's abortion on Jimmy Fallon 

Stranger Things star Maya Hawke recently appeared on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show and addressed her mother Uma Thurman's op-ed from September 2021 where Thurman wrote about an abortion she had in her late teens. Speaking about the latest abortion ban ruling, Maya went on to say,

"F**k the supreme court."

In light of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, Maya Hawke didn't hold back her emotions and thoughts while discussing her mother's history with abortion during her appearance on The Tonight Show. Maya Hawke revealed she was speaking to her mother on the phone about her appearance on the show, and they ended up discussing the whole scenario. While describing the incident, she said:

"We just got into talking about the Supreme Court ruling and this essay that my mom wrote a couple of months ago when they were putting these further restrictions on abortion access, and it was sort of preceding this whole thing. My mom wrote this really beautiful essay about her abortion that she got when she was really young, and about how if she hadn’t have had it, she wouldn’t have become the person that she’d become, and I wouldn’t exist, and how both of my parents lives would’ve been totally derailed if she hadn’t had access to safe and legal health care — fundamental health care.”

Maya Hawke also continued by saying that wealthy people will always be able to get abortions, but many people will not be able to pursue their dreams due to this ruling. She added:

“And I just wanted to say that, like, f*ck the Supreme Court.”

“It's good to see that people in a position to speak out are speaking out.”: Fans praise Maya Hawke

As Maya Hawke spoke her heart out, fans were quick to appreciate her speaking for what she felt was right. Many people commented in favor of her talking about her mother’s story, and how the privileged would still be able to get an abortion, no matter the ban. One user commented:

“Thank you for speaking out against the tyrannical Supreme Court. This is a great example of abuse of power and it's good to see that people in a position to speak out are speaking out.”

police officervix @dolIeyz i was smiling during this whole maya hawke interview she was so smart and fun to watch im literally in love with her i was smiling during this whole maya hawke interview she was so smart and fun to watch im literally in love with her https://t.co/K0BpwPqVkj

💭 @thinkhawke i just hope maya hawke knows she's the most precious person in the whole world i just hope maya hawke knows she's the most precious person in the whole world https://t.co/Kd0SUkhKBd

kay 2 days! @CUNTYFILMS don’t you just love it when maya hawke makes history on live television. don’t you just love it when maya hawke makes history on live television.https://t.co/OwuSutYHqL

lorde's solar panel 𓆣 moonknight d-0 :( @badguyintheplay maya hawke's first priority on the talk show was to recognise her privilege and recognise how the supreme court has affected the poor. no one is doing it like her maya hawke's first priority on the talk show was to recognise her privilege and recognise how the supreme court has affected the poor. no one is doing it like her https://t.co/yZzCneTphj

In her September 2021 op-ed, Uma Thurman publicly shared about an abortion she had in her late teens. In the essay, she talked about how she was impregnated by an older man in Germany while she was there for an acting job. The Pulp Fiction actress wrote:

“The abortion I had as a teenager was the hardest decision of my life, one that caused me anguish then and that saddens me even now, but it was the path to the life full of joy and love that I have experienced.”

Maya also spoke about Volume 2 of Stranger Things season 4, and claimed that she hasn’t seen the episodes of the new volume. However, she stated that she is excited to see how it all finally wraps up.

