Maya Hawke and Tom Sturridge's relationship explored as couple set out for a stroll in NYC

Maya Hawke, the Stranger Things actor, was recently spotted taking a stroll with fellow actor Tom Sturridge in New York City.

Maya Hawke, the daughter of Hollywood actors Uma Thurman and Ethan Hawke, is an aspiring musician who is also famous for her acting and modeling skills.

Tom Sturridge, on the other hand, is an English actor best known for his parts in movies like Being Julia, Like Minds, and The Boat That Rocked. The actor has a nine-year-old daughter (named Marlowe Ottoline Layng Sturridge) with actress Sienna Miller, whom he dated from 2011 to 2015.

A brief history of Maya Hawke and Tom Sturridge's relationship

July 2020

The couple in the Hamptons (Image via The Image Direct)

Maya and Tom were first spotted in the Hamptons in July 2020. They appeared to be going on a trip to the beach as the couple walked by each other's side barefoot.

Sturridge, wearing a black t-shirt, carried a green and white cooler. Whereas Hawke wore a black coverup over a bathing suit and held onto a tote and a pair of shoes in her hands.

Maya Hawke and Tom Sturridge have been linked together and are rumored to be a couple. But nothing about the duo was clear until they were photographed getting cozied up.

August 2020

The duo kissing at a local restaurant (Image via HawtCelebs)

In August 2020, the couple was again spotted together in NYC. Maya Hawke, wearing a pink floral dress and a straw hat, held on to Tom's arm as they walked. Tom wore a black t-shirt and blue jeans with a baseball cap. The duo also had masks on as the coronavirus restrictions were ongoing.

Among other photos from that day, two went viral. One showed the duo walking arm-in-arm, while the other showcased the two sharing a kiss at a local restaurant.

December 2021

Maya and Tom in December 2021 (Image via The Image Direct)

No stories on the duo had been done since 2020, until the paparazzi photographed Maya and Tom taking a walk in New York on December 9, 2021.

Molly Wolff @mollyywolff All I really wanna know is............. are Tom Sturridge and Maya Hawke still together 😫😤😔😔😔😔 All I really wanna know is............. are Tom Sturridge and Maya Hawke still together 😫😤😔😔😔😔

The couple, who were seen getting cozy in public last year, had allegedly broken up in September 2020, according to rumors. But the photos that were published say otherwise, making fans rejoice once again.

𝘱𝘰𝘱𝘱𝘺ꔛ♡* @teddyxangel the latest pics confirm that tom sturridge and maya hawke are still together🤔 the latest pics confirm that tom sturridge and maya hawke are still together🤔

The actress wore a hooded puffer jacket, and the actor stuck to a long coat. The duo laughed and smiled under the sun in warm clothes as they walked through the streets of New York.

Are Maya Hawke and Tom Sturridge back together, or were they always a couple and never really broke up? Or are they just two old friends hanging out with each other? Only time will tell, and someday maybe the duo will as well. Until then, photos clicked by paparazzi and rumors are the only thing fans can rely on.

