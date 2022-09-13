What time will Do Revenge air on Netflix? Release date, plot, and more details about Camila Mendes' black comedy film

Netflix's new black comedy flick, Do Revenge, is set to arrive on the platform on September 16, 2022. Directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, the film is partly inspired by Alfred Hitchcock's 1951 classic, Strangers on a Train. The movie focuses on two high school girls who decide to take revenge on one another's bullies.

The film stars Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke in the lead roles and many others in crucial supporting roles. Without further ado, read on to find out the release time of Do Revenge, the plot, and more details.

Do Revenge release time on Netflix, trailer, what to expect, and more details

Do Revenge is expected to debut on Netflix on Friday, September 16, 2022, at 12 midnight PT. Netflix released the film's official trailer on August 9, 2022, with Camila Mendes' Drea Torres saying,

''I spent 17 years meticulously curating the perfect life. I had the perfect friends, the perfect boyfriend. But do you know where all of that got me? Absolutely destroyed.''

She's then seen punching her boyfriend and saying, ''Max ruined my life. He'll never get away with this.'' The plot is subsequently established as Drea tells her friend Eleanor that they should ''team up and do each other's revenge.''

Overall, the trailer has a quirky tone that fans of black comedies would certainly love. The story sounds quite intriguing, and it'll be interesting to see how it pans out. Along with the trailer, Netflix also shared a short description of the film, which states:

''After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl played by Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl played by Maya Hawke) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls.''

The Alfred Hitchcock film that the film is partly inspired by, Strangers on a Train, follows a similar plot. In the film, one man, a psychopath, proposes to the other a chilling ''swap revenge'' plan. Although initial reactions to the film were mixed, it is now widely regarded as one of Hitchcock's greatest films.

A quick look at Do Revenge cast

The movie features Camila Mendes in the lead role as Drea Torres, who sets out to take revenge on her boyfriend for humiliating her. Camila looks quite impressive in the trailer, showcasing the numerous facets of her character with stunning ease. Viewers can expect a fiery performance from the highly talented actress.

Apart from Do Revenge, Mendes is known for her performance in Riverdale, wherein she plays the role of Veronica Lodge. She's also starred in Palm Springs, The Perfect Date, and Dangerous Lies.

The film also stars Maya Hawke as Eleanor, who's constantly bullied by a girl in school. Hawke looks in fine form in the trailer and displays a unique sense of humor that further elevates the film to a different level.

Hawke has appeared in quite a few films and shows over the years, including Stranger Things, Mainstream, and Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Apart from Hawke and Mendes, the movie also stars Austin Abrams, Talia Ryder, and Eliza Bennett, among many others, in crucial supporting roles.

You can watch Do Revenge on Netflix on September 16, 2022.

Edited by Shreya Das