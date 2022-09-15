Do Revenge movie 2022 cast list: Meet the actors of Netflix film

Do Revenge, the highly anticipated and intriguing dark comedy-drama is all set to make its debut on Thursday, September 16, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

Jennifer Kaytin Robinson and Celeste Ballard have served as the movie's writers, while Jennifer Kaytin Robinson has also acted as the director.

The brand new Netflix movie has been produced by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, Anthony Bregman, and Peter Cron. Brian Burgoyne has served as the cinematographer, while Este Haim and Amanda Yamate have given music to the upcoming film.

As per the official synopsis of Do Revenge, released by Netflix:

"After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl played by Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl played by Maya Hawke) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls."

Apart from Camila Mendes and Maya Hawke, the promising cast list for Do Revenge also includes Austin Abrams, Eliza Bennett, Rish Shah, Alisha Boe, Sophie Turner and a few others.

Without further ado, let's dive in and take a closer look at the lead cast members of Do Revenge, ahead of the movie's arrival on Netflix.

The lead cast list for Do Revenge explored, before the movie releases on Netflix

Camila Mendes as Drea Torres

Highly talented actress Camila Mendes will be seen portraying the lead role of Drea Torres in Do Revenge.

The actress is best known for playing the character Veronica Lodge in the teen drama series Riverdale. She received a Teen Choice Award in 2017 for Choice Scene Stealer in the show.

The 28-year-old actress has been a part of several other noteworthy movies, including The New Romantic as Morgan, The Perfect Date as Shelby Pace, Coyote Lake as Ester, Dangerous Lies as Katie Franklin and Palm Springs as Tala.

She has also been a part of a few other TV series, entailing Day by Day as Grace (voice), The Simpsons as Tessa Rose (voice) and Celebrity Substitute as herself, Dear Class of 2020 as herself and Fairfax as Melody (voice).

Maya Hawke as Eleanor

Up-and-coming young actress Maya Hawke is all set to play the lead role of Eleanor in Do Revenge. She is best known for portraying the fan-favorite character Robin Buckley in the worldwide popular sci-fi fantasy drama series Stranger Things.

The 24-year-old actress has also been a part of several other notable movies, including Ladyworld, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Mainstream, Human Capital, Italian Studies, Fear Street Part One: 1994 and a few others.

She has also taken on roles in a few other noteworthy TV series, like Little Women, The Good Lord Bird, Orchard House: Home of Little Women and The Last Movie Stars.

Viewers have been quite excited to see the actress in the brand new and highly riveting character Eleanor in the upcoming Netflix movie.

Austin Abrams as Max

Highly promising actor Austin Abrams will be seen portraying one of the most significant characters, Max, in the upcoming Netflix dark comedy-drama.

The 26-year-old is well-known for playing the role of Ron Anderson in The Walking Dead season 5 and season 6 and also playing the role of Ethan Lewis in the critically acclaimed series Euphoria.

The actor has also been a part of several other noteworthy movies, including Ticking Clock, Gangster Squad, Jewtopia, The Kings of Summer, Paper Towns, All Summers End, Tragedy Girls, We Don't Belong Here, Scary Stories to Tell in the Dark, Puzzle, Chemical Hearts and a few others.

He has also been a part of several other TV series, like The Inbetweeners, Silicon Valley, Dash & Lily, The Americans, This Is Us and a few others.

Do Revenge also stars Rish Shah as Russ Lee, Eliza Bennett as Jessica, Talia Ryder as Gabbi, Alisha Boe as Tara, Paris Berelc as Meghan, Maia Reficco as Montana, Jonathan Daviss as Elliot and many more.

Don't forget to watch Do Revenge, arriving this Thursday, September 16, 2022, on Netflix.

