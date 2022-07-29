5 TV shows that were renewed in 2022

It can be really tedious keeping track of which TV shows are being renewed and which are being canceled. However, nothing beats the feeling of finding out that your favorite show has been renewed. You could also be looking for a series to watch, assured in the knowledge that there is a new season to look forward to. Here are the 5 best TV shows that were renewed in 2022.

Pachinko and 4 other top TV shows that were renewed in 2022

1) Stranger Things

Created by the Duffer Brothers, this Netflix original series first premiered in July 2016. The popular series was renewed for a fifth and final season in February 2022.

Starring Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink, Joe Keery, Matthew Modine, and Maya Hawke in key roles, the series is set in the fictional town of Hawkins, Indiana, in the 1980s. It chronicles several mysterious supernatural events and their impact on the children and adults in town.

The second and third seasons of the show were released in October 2017 and July 2019, respectively. With the release of its fourth season in two parts in 2022, the show broke all records and achieved record viewership.

The critically-acclaimed series has also received several accolades at the Golden Globe Awards, the Primetime Emmy Awards, the Screen Actors Guild Awards, and the People's Choice Awards.

2) Euphoria

Created and written by Sam Levinson, this teen drama series premiered on HBO in June 2019. Directed by Levinson, Augustine Frizzell, Jennifer Morrison, and Pippa Bianco, the show is based on Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin's Israeli miniseries of the same name. It was renewed for a third season in February 2022.

Starring Zendaya, Maude Apatow, Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith, and Sydney Sweeney, the series is narrated by Ruby Bennett, a recovering teenage drug addict played by Zendaya.

The series follows the lives of a group of high school students who are struggling to find their identity while dealing with family, friendships, love, and trauma.

The second season of the show premiered in January 2022. The stellar performance of the cast and the sensitive manner in which the series dealt with its mature subject matter were widely appreciated.

3) Pachinko

Created by Soo Hugh, the series is based on journalist Min Jin Lee's novel of the same name. Directed by Kogonada and Justin Chon, the first season of the series premiered on Apple TV+ in March 2022 with eight episodes produced in three languages, namely Korean, Japanese, and English. The series was renewed for a second season in April 2022.

Pachinko showcases the journey of a Korean immigrant family across four generations. Kim Min-ha's Kim Sun-Ja was born and raised in Busan, Korea, in the early 20th century when Korea was under Japanese rule. She moved to Japan after her marriage to Noh Sang-Hyun's Baek Isak, and faced difficulties as an immigrant in an unfamiliar land. Her son Baek Mozasu, played by Soji Arai, currently owns a pachinko parlor, while her grandson Baek Solomon, played by Jin-ha, struggles to succeed in New York's corporate world.

The show has received critical acclaim for the performance of the actors and the story of the Korean family's indomitable quest to survive.

4) Black Mirror

Created by Charlie Brooker, this anthology series featuring standalone episodes set in near-future dystopias premiered in 2011. The second season was released in 2013. The first two seasons of the show, along with the 2014 special episode White Christmas, aired on the British network Channel 4. The series was then acquired by Netflix, which released three more seasons in 2016, 2017, and 2019, respectively. It was renewed for a sixth season in May 2022.

The anthology series revolves around the interaction between basic human emotions and the technological advancements of the world in a dystopia. Some of the major themes of the show include data privacy, surveillance, individualism, consumerism, and virtual reality.

Black Mirror won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Television Movie three times in a row for the episodes San Junipero, USS Callister, and interactive film Bandersnatch. Crime fiction, psychological horror, and black comedy are common genres explored in the series.

5) The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Created by Amy Sherman-Palladino, the series premiered on Amazon Prime Video in March 2017. The second, third, and fourth seasons premiered in 2018, 2019, and 2022, respectively. Amazon renewed the series for a fifth and final season in February 2022.

The series is set in the late 1950s and the early 1960s. Rachel Brosnahan's Miriam Maisel, a young Jewish-American housewife and mother living in Manhattan, decides to be a stand-up comedian and goes out of her way to pursue her dream.

The show has been praised by critics all around the world, and it has received several awards.

Other popular shows that have been renewed include Loki, Never Have I Ever, Emily in Paris, You, The Witcher, and Squid Game.

Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power and I Am Groot on Disney+ have also been renewed for further seasons. Critically-acclaimed Netflix series The Crown is also set for a new season.

