Do Revenge review: Is Netflix's brand new teen dark comedy a hit or miss? (Spoilers)

Do Revenge, the much-awaited and highly exhilarating dark comedy, finally arrived on Netflix on Friday, September 16, 2022. Celeste Ballard and Jennifer Kaytin Robinson were the co-writers of the film, and Robinson also directed it.

The official synopsis of Do Revenge on Netflix reads:

"After a clandestine run-in, Drea (Alpha, fallen it girl played by Camila Mendes) and Eleanor (beta, new alt girl played by Maya Hawke) team up to go after each other’s tormentors. Do Revenge is a subverted Hitchcock-ian dark comedy featuring the scariest protagonists of all: teenage girls."

Ever since the dark comedy starring Maya Hawke and Camila Mendes made its arrival on Netflix, it has created a lot of positive buzz among critics and viewers. Do Revenge is being praised for its gripping storyline, plot twists, direction, cinematography and incredible performances from the lead cast.

Without further delay, let's dig deep to find out how Netflix's Do Revenge has turned out and whether it is a hit or miss.

A riveting storyline woven with astounding plot twists: What Do Revenge got right

Netflix's latest dark comedy, Do Revenge, chronicles the story of two teenage girls on the path of taking revenge on those who betrayed them. The film is quite absorbing and electrifying and is bound to take the audience on a thrilling and twisted rollercoaster ride.

The writers of the movie, Robinson and Ballard, have done a marvelous job in weaving an incredibly engrossing story. From the very beginning, the movie succeeds in establishing the right tone and proceeds to give the audience a thrilling experience.

With each new plot twist, the story gets darker and more intriguing. It is safe to say that twists like the one about Eleanor's real identity, or Max's true colors or even Eleanor and Drea teaming up to take down Max are quite gripping.

It is safe to say that the writing only adds to the success of the Netflix movie.

Execellent direction and impressive cinematography

The movie's director, Jennifer Kaytin Robinson, has done a phenomenal job in directing the movie in a refreshing and engaging manner. The fast yet effective pace has made the storyline even more thrilling to watch.

Without a shred of doubt, what makes this movie stand out is the way each scene is captured in perfect harmony with the narration. Scenes including the one where Drea takes a lift in Eleanor's car or the one where Drea reveals Eleanor's true identity are directed in an absorbing manner. This keeps the audience hooked at all times.

Cinematographer Brian Burgoyne has done a great job of the movie's cinematography. Each scene is captured in a unique and unusual manner, giving Do Revenge quite a refreshing look.

Several frames, like the one with Drea and Eleanor sitting on two sides of the bathroom, or the one where Max is threatening Eleanor and Drea, are impressive. Thus, the cinematography of the movie most definitely elevates the movie.

Brilliant acting performances by the two lead actresses

It is safe to say that Camila Mendes as Drea is the perfect choice in Do Revenge. The actress has delved deep into Drea's character and brought out the complex nuances within the character. Her on-screen presence is quite effortless to watch as she sweeps through each scene, giving powerful performances.

The actress has excelled in a number of scenes like the one where she discusses her future plans with Eleanor or when she confronts Max about his wrongdoings. Scenes like these that show that Mendes was made for the role of Drea.

Maya Hawke as Eleanor is a breath of fresh air. Her quirky and charming personality makes her character likable to the audience despite all her drawbacks. The actress has peeled all the significant layers of her character and portrayed it in a highly absorbing manner.

Scenes like the one where she tells Drea a false story about herself and Carissa or when she takes down Max with Drea show the actress' true potential and are incredible to watch.

Thus, the impressive acting performances from the lead actors have elevated the movie to the next level. This makes the movie a definite hit that is worth watching.

Viewers can stream Do Revenge exclusively on Netflix.

