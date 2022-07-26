5 best shows like Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin on HBO Max

HBO Max is now home to the latest Pretty Little Liars reboot, Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin. Despite the critical resistance it has faced since its premiere in 2010, Pretty Little Liars went on to air for seven whole seasons owing to its wide viewership. The franchise also released a bunch of spin-off series, the latest of which is Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin.

Teen drama as backdrop for a mystery thriller was still new to television at the time of Pretty Little Liars, although it has now gone on to become a genre of its own. Shows like Pretty Little Liars have become more popular than ever, following the release of the Zendaya starrer Euphoria.

Here are some shows on HBO Max that go with a vibe similar to that of the Pretty Little Liars' latest spin-off.

Gossip Girl, Big Little Lies and everything in between on HBO Max

1) Gossip Girl (2021)

Gossip Girl (2021) - Image via IMDB

Gossip Girl is probably the closest a show has gotten to Pretty Little Liars. Its approach towards teenage relationships, friendships, and conflict is dramatic, and validates the characters' struggles rather than trivializing them for larger plots.

In the sequel to the older show, some major plot points are revived and the more thrilling aspects of the story are magnified. Gossip Girl was, and continues to be, a typical example of the kind of television people have always preferred for passive viewing.

Gossip Girl (original) - Image via Amazon

The reboot premiered on HBO Max in 2021 and another season is expected to come out soon.

2) Riverdale

Inspired by the Archies comics, Riverdale is another teen drama that tackles crime and darker elements that complement the teen relationship drama in an engaging way. Over its six seasons so far, the show has consistently attempted to deepen the mysteries that define Riverdale.

Riverdale (Image via IMDB)

The characters manage to keep the viewers hooked to the mystery that follows after an eerie killing in a seemingly safe town. Exploring the evil that lurks behind the incident takes up the remaining story.

The show premiered in 2017 and is available on HBO Max. The final season is expected to air in 2023.

3) Big Little Lies

Probably the most critically well-received series on the list, Big Little Lies is additionally a social commentary that explores a multitude of themes unlike most TV dramas. It stands out from the list owing to the way it is executed, although it is quite similar to Pretty Little Liars when it comes to the plot.

Big Little Lies (Image via HBO)

Like most shows belonging to this genre, the story starts off with a crime, an unlikely murder that reveals uncomfortable truths about the world of the characters. Big Little Lies takes this further and comments about the truths of the real world too. The show is available on HBO Max and boasts a stellar cast comprising seasoned actors like Reese Witherspoon, Nicole Kidman, Meryl Streep and Laura Dern, among others.

The HBO original first aired in 2017 and continued for two seasons and a total of fourteen episodes, until 2019.

4) Euphoria

Another critically acclaimed show, Euphoria stands out owing to the series' wonderful performances, tone-specific filming and powerful writing that together contribute to the production of an enormously engaging teen-drama. Instantly becoming a part of global pop culture, the show boasts some fine performances from the leading members of the cast.

Euphoria (Image via IMDB)

The show spans over two seasons so far and gained great popularity when the second season was released. All the characters in the show are written with nuance and have impressive arcs as they try to get through adolescence while coping with substance abuse, relationships and childhood trauma.

Euphoria has been renewed by HBO Max for a third season owing to its wide appeal among viewers around the world.

5) Love and Death

Love and Death is an upcoming HBO Original based on a chilling true story set in Texas in 1980. Similar to the other titles on the list, it revolves around the darkness leading up to a murder.

Love and Death (Image via IMDB)

Love and Death, however, is a miniseries and explores a much shorter story. It is expected to be released in 2022 on HBO Max and is an American crime drama. Starring Elizabeth Olsen in the lead, Love and Death is one of the most highly anticipated series of the year considering its inspiration from infamous true events. Watch out for this one if you're into chilling psychological thrillers!

With most of the bigger actors willing to explore streaming platforms and debut on television, writing for streaming services is getting better than ever. While these are some shows that are close to Pretty Little Liars in terms of their tone and content, shows such as Stranger Things too, have created a niche for themselves in this genre, experimenting with it and simultaneously appealing to a wider audience globally.

Stranger Things (Image via Netflix)

The involvement of women, too, is pretty high in all of the mentioned shows, owing to the freedom with which most OTT platforms function, especially post pandemic.

Check out these dramas on HBO Max, and watch out for more to come as the wave of good television seems to have only begun!

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far