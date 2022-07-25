When do new episodes of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin air on HBO Max? Release date schedule explored

HBO Max's widely anticipated Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin will air on the platform on July 28, 2022. The series centers around a group of girls whose lives are threatened by an anonymous assailant. It stars Bailee Madison and Chandler Kinney, among many others, in the main roles. The series is the fourth installment in the beloved Pretty Little Liars franchise.

Without further ado, let's take a look at the release date schedule of Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin's episodes, and more details regarding the show.

HBO Max's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin: Release date explored ahead of season premiere

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin season 1 has a total of 10 episodes. The first three will premiere on HBO Max on July 28, 2022. Take a look at the release date schedule of the series:

Episode 1 - Chapter One: Spirit Week: A: July 28, 2022

Episode 2 - Chapter Two: The Spirit Queen: July 28, 2022

Episode 3 - Chapter Three: Aftermath: July 28, 2022

Episode 4 - Chapter Four: The (Fe)male Gaze: August 4, 2022

Episode 5 - Chapter Five: The Night He Came Home: August 4, 2022

Episode 6 - Chapter Six: Scars: August 11, 2022

Episode 7 - Chapter Seven: Carnival of Souls: August 11, 2022

Episode 8 - Chapter Eight: Bad Blood: August 18, 2022

Episode 9 - Chapter Nine: Dead and Buried: August 18, 2022

Episode 10 - Chapter Ten: Final Girls: August 18, 2022

All episodes are expected to premiere on HBO Max at 3:00 AM ET (Tentative). Series creators Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa and Lindsay Calhoon Bring serve as writers for the first, second, and ninth episodes of the show. Michael Grassi, Eleanor Jean, Jenina Kibuka, Evelyn Yves, Katie Avery, Pamela G. Rooney, Alexis Scheer, Danielle Iman, Daniel G. King, Stasia Demick, and Neil McNeil serve as writers for various other episodes of the series.

More details about Pretty Little Liars: Original

Pretty Little Liars: Original focuses on a group of young girls who received frightening anonymous messages from an assiailant. Per the description shared on HBO Max's official YouTube channel:

''Twenty years ago, a series of tragic events almost ripped the blue-collar town of Millwood apart. Now, in present day, a disparate group of teen girls — a brand-new set of Little Liars — find themselves tormented by an unknown Assailant and made to pay for the secret sin committed by their parents two decades ago...as well as their own.''

The synopsis further reads:

In the dark, coming-of-age, horror-tinged drama Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, we find ourselves miles away from Rosewood, but within the existing Pretty Little Liars universe — in a brand-new town, with a new generation of Little Liars.''

The show stars Bailee Madison, Chandler Kinney, Maia Reficco, Zaria, and Malia Pyles, among many others, in main roles. The Pretty Little Liars franchise is based on the novel series of the same name by noted author Sara Shepard.

Pretty Little Liars will be available to stream on HBO Max on Thursday, July 28, 2022.

