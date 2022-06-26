Top 4 movie releases in July 2022

After the vast number of titles released throughout the month of June, July is also set for the theatrical release of multiple movies ranging across multiple genres. The upcoming summer releases will have a bit of everything to satiate a diverse crowd. Fantasy, action, horror, thriller, animation, dark comedy, mystery - you name it, July has it all.

This month, gear up to book tickets for Thor: Love and Thunder, Nope, Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hanks and Vengeance.

Here, we delve into the details of these upcoming movies so that you can prepare in advance and plan a trip to your nearest theatre next month.

From Superheroes to pets: The best upcoming movies of July 2022

1) Thor: Love and Thunder

Thor: Love and Thunder (Image via Marvel)

Thor: Love and Thunder is the upcoming installation of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, releasing in theatres on July 7, 2022.

The film has already attracted a lot of attention because of the introduction of the female god of thunder, played by none other than Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, the ex-girlfriend of Thor Odinson.

Thor: Love and Thunder is set after the events of Avengers: Endgame where Thor departs on a journey to find inner peace and understand his true purpose. But his quest for inner peace is cut short by Gorr the God Butcher. Gorr has vowed to kill all the gods after his family was killed and his pleas of help fell on deaf ears. Disillusioned, he realised that gods only cared about themselves.

Thor recruits Valkyrie, Korg and Jane Foster, who now dons the mantle of the God of Thunder and wields the Mjolnir. The team sets out on an intergalactic adventure to stop Gorr's plan.

2) Nope

Nope (Image via Universal)

Nope is an American horror thriller title from the house of Universal Pictures. Directed by Jordan Peele, the film is set to release in theatres on July 22, 2022. The film stars Daniel Kaluuya and Keke Palmer in lead roles.

The film revolves around the Haywood family, who own a ranch and provide horses for Hollywood productions. When Otis Haywood dies of a random object that falls from the sky, his children OJ and Emerald witness an unidentified flying object behind the clouds. They seek to capture video evidence of the same and enlist help from tech salesman Angel Torres and documentarian Antlers Holst.

3) Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank (Image via Paramount Pictures)

Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank is an animated theatrical film by Paramount, set for a simultaneous theatrical and online release on Paramount+ on July 15, 2022.

The film has prominent actors who have given their voices to the characters: Prominent among them are Michael Cera as Hank, Samuel L. Jackson as the once great Samurai master Jimbo and Ricky Gervais as the villainous cat Ika Chu.

Hank is a literal underdog in a village of cats where he is often picked on because of his canine lineage. To break free from this, Hank becomes the disciple of once great samurai master, Jimbo, to learn the arts of the trade. Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank revolves around Hank as he becomes a samurai and saves the village from the invasion of the evil cat Ika Chu.

4) Vengeance

Vengeance (Image via Focus Features)

Vengeance is an American dark comedy film by Focus Features, and marks the directorial debut of B. J. Novak. The film premiered at the Tribeca Film Festival on June 12, 2022 and will receive a summer theatrical release on July 29, 2022. Vengeance stars B. J. Novak, Ashton Kutcher, Boyd Holbrook and Dove Cameron in leading roles.

Ben Manalowitz is a journalist and podcaster who travels to Texas to attend the funeral of Abilene, a girl he was hooking up with. Abilene's brother, Ty Shaw believes that she was murdered and wants to avenge her death. Ben decides to record everything for a podcast and believes that the truth is too hard to believe, which is why Ty has come up with this conspiracy theory.

The film follows Ben as he gradually gets entangled in a web of mystery and danger, which is more than just a conspiracy. Vengeance promises to be a compelling watch, with humour intertwined in a thriller.

These are four of the best films coming to theatres this summer. Which one are you looking forward to the most?

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far