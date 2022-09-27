Who plays Marilyn Monroe's 2nd husband Joe DiMaggio in Netflix film Blonde? Meet Bobby Cannavale

Blonde, the much-awaited historical and psychological drama chronicling a fictionalized take on the epic life of Marilyn Monroe, is all set to make its debut exclusively on Netflix this Wednesday, September 28, 2022.

The highly anticipated movie, starring Ana de Armas as Marilyn Monroe, has been adapted from American author Joyce Carol Oates' much-cherished 2000 novel Blonde. Renowned Australian writer and director Andrew Dominik is the screenplay writer and director of Blonde.

Chayse Irvin has served as the movie's cinematographer, while Nick Cave and Warren Ellis are the music composers of Blonde. Brad Pitt, Dede Gardner, Jeremy Kleiner, Tracey Landon, and Scott Robertson have served as the producers of the movie.

The official synopsis of the movie, released by Netflix, along with its official trailer, reads:

"Discover a life both known and unknown in this boldly imaginative film from Writer and Director Andrew Dominik that explores the complicated life of Hollywood icon Marilyn Monroe."

Critically acclaimed American actor Bobby Cannavale will be essaying the role of Joe DiMaggio, former American baseball center fielder for the New York Yankees. DiMaggio was Marilyn Monroe's second husband.

Ever since Netflix launched the official trailer of Blonde, the audience has been buzzing with excitement to see Bobby Cannavale's portrayal of Joe DiMaggio in the movie. Let's dive in to find out about Bobby Cannavale and his body of work ahead of the movie's arrival on Netflix.

Learn all about Bobby Cannavale before Blonde makes its debut on Netflix

American actor Bobby Cannavale, slated to portray the vital character of Marilyn Monroe's second husband, Joe DiMaggio, is best known for playing the role of Roberto Caffey in Third Watch, Vince D'Angelo in Will & Grace and Gyp Rosetti in Boardwalk Empire. The actor won the prestigious Primetime Emmy Award in 2005 and 2013, respectively, for his roles in Will & Grace and Boardwalk Empire.

Cannavale is also well-known for portraying the character Colin Belfast in the 2018 - 2020 psychological thriller series Homecoming, Jim Paxton in the 2015 superhero movie, Ant-Man, Felix "Skinny Razor" DiTullio in the 2019 crime-drama movie, The Irishman, and Martin Maddox in the 2017 Oscar-nominated movie, I, Tonya.

Over the years, the actor has been a part of several other noteworthy movies, including The Bone Collector, The Station Agent, Shall We Dance?, Happy Endings, The Night Listener, Snakes on a Plane, The Promotion, Blue Jasmine, Annie, Ant-Man and the Wasp, The Jesus Rolls, Daddy's Home, This Is the Night and many more.

Bobby Cannavale has also been a significant presence in several notable TV series, entailing 100 Centre Street, Law & Order, Kingpin, The Knights of Prosperity, Cold Case, Cupid, Marry Me, Blue Bloods, Nurse Jackie, Vinyl, Mr. Robot, Nine Perfect Strangers, Human Resources, The Last Movie Stars (voice), BoJack Horseman (voice) and several others.

Don't forget to watch Bobby Cannavale showcase his brilliance as Joe DiMaggio in the upcoming Netflix movie Blonde, arriving on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, exclusively on Netflix.

