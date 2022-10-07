What time will The Midnight Club air on Netflix? Release date, plot and more about Mike Flanagan's horror series

Mike Flanagan's horror show, The Midnight Club, will be streamed on Netflix on Friday, October 7, 2022, at 3 am ET.

The series is based on Christopher Pike's 1994 novel of the same name and follows eight terminally-ill teens at a hospice. The teens meet up at midnight every night to trade ghost stories.

According to Netflix's synopsis of the show, the teenagers make a pact that the first person to die will give the others a sign "from the beyond."

Flanagan is known for his work in the horror genre, which includes series like The Haunting of Bly Manor, The Haunting of Hill House, and Midnight Mass.

The Midnight Club: Everything you need to know

One night, the teens make a pact that the first of them to die will communicate with the others from beyond the grave. However, after one of them dies, bizarre occurrences begin taking place in their lives.

The trailer for the 10-episode series was released in September 2022. It showed teenager Ilonka Benson being diagnosed with thyroid cancer, which thwarted her plans to go to Stanford University. She was then relocated to Brightcliffe hospice, where she met other ill teenagers.

The series will feature actors Igby Rigney, Matt Biedel, Annarah Cymone, Samantha Sloyan, and Zach Gilford, all of whom appeared in Midnight Mass. The series will also star Heather Langenkamp from the Nightmare on Elm Street films.

More information about The Midnight Club

The series is created by Mike Flanagan and Leah Fong, who are both fans of Pike's work, which gained prominence in 1980s and 1990s. Apart from The Midnight Club, Pike has written several other books including Remember Me, Whisper of Death and Spellbound.

According to Netflix:

"Flanagan pitched Pike the idea of adapting The Midnight Club. Pike, who serves as an executive producer on the show, read through its early scripts, working with Flanagan to choose the scary stories the members of the club would tell."

Although the book provides the framework for the series, many of the stories its members tell come from Pike’s other novels. Their names are in the relevant episode titles — The Wicked Heart, Gimme a Kiss, Witch, See You Later, Road to Nowhere and The Eternal Enemy.

Flanagan, Fong, and Pike serve as the show's executive producers along with Trevor Macy and Julia Bicknell.

