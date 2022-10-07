What time will Bring It On: Cheer or Die air on Syfy? Release date, plot and more details about the slasher film

Syfy's upcoming slasher flick, Bring It On: Cheer or Die, will air on the network on Saturday, October 8, 2022, at 9 PM ET. The film focuses on the members of a cheerleading squad who mysteriously start disappearing one by one.

It is the seventh installment in the Bring It On franchise and stars Kerri Medders, Tiera Skovybe, and many others in pivotal roles. Read on to learn more details about the plot, what to expect, and more.

Bring It On: Cheer or Die plot, what to expect, and more details

The teaser of the film offers a peek into the frightening world that the film is set in. One of the most remarkable changes that fans of the franchise will find in this movie is that it's tonally quite different from its predecessors, as it opts for a more creepy vibe that fans of horror movies would certainly love.

The relentless teaser evidently establishes the slasher tone of the film, but it also offers glimpses of humor that the Bring It On franchise is famous for. A brief description of the film, as per Syfy, reads:

''(The film) centers around an ambitious group of cheerleaders who are forbidden from performing any dangerous stunts by their overly cautious principal (played by Missi Pyle). To get around this rule, co-captains of the Diablos hype squad — Abby (Kerri Medders) and McKayla (Tiera Skovbye) — hatch a plan to practice the team's routine in secret at a local abandoned school on Halloween.''

The description further states:

''Not exactly the best idea in the world because a bloodthirsty killer roams these empty halls of education. With the doors locked, no means of escape, and their teammates disappearing one-by-one, the girls only have two options available: cheer or die.''

Based on the synopsis and teaser, viewers can look forward to an exciting slasher film with genuinely frightening moments, along with a few funny moments that give the film its distinctive tone, which makes it stand out from the rest of the films in the franchise.

The previous films of the Bring It On series were mostly comedy flicks, The first movie, simply titled Bring It On, was a big commercial success and also received mostly positive reviews from critics and viewers, but the subsequent movies couldn't quite live up to the expectations. However, the series continues to enjoy a significant fanbase and it'll be interesting to see the kind of reception that the upcoming film gets.

A quick look at Bring It On: Cheer or Die cast and crew

Bring It On: Cheer or Die stars Kerri Medders in the lead role as Abby. Medders looks phenomenal in the film's teaser, and her performance plays a pivotal role in setting the tone of the film.

The movie also stars Tiera Skovybe and Missi Pyle, among many others, in crucial supporting roles.

Bring It On: Cheer or Die is directed by noted Canadian filmmaker Karen Lam, who is best known for directing the 2013 horror flick, Evangeline. The screenplay is written by Rebekah McKendry and Dana Schwartz from a story by Alyson Fouse. The television film is executive-produced by Armyan Bernstein and Charlie Lyons.

Don't forget to catch Bring It On: Cheer or Die airing on Syfy from Saturday, October 8 , 2022, onwards.

