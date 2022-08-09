Resident Alien return date: What time will Season 2 episode 9 air on Syfy?

The wait is finally coming to an end with Part 2 of Syfy's Resident Alien Season 2 just around the corner. The sci-fi comedy drama returned for a second season in January 2022. It was announced that the season will be divided into two parts, with the first batch of episodes concluding in March 2022.

Since then, fans have been impatiently waiting for Season 2 to return with the second batch of episodes. They needn't wait any longer as the ninth episode of Season 2 is set to premiere on August 10, 2022 at 10/9c. The network revealed the premiere date along with a new trailer in July 2022.

Created by Chris Sheridan, the series is based on Peter Hogan and Steve Parkhouse's comic book of the same name and stars Alan Tudyk in the lead role. Other members of the cast include Sara Tomko, Corey Reynolds, Alice Wetterlund, Levi Fiehler, Judah Prehn, and Elizabeth Bowen.

Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 9: Release date, what to expect, and more

It might appear as though Chris Sheridan's alien comedy drama left viewers high and dry with no new episodes being released since March 16, 2022. The good news is that's not the case. The network earlier announced that the season, consisting of 16 episodes, will be split into two parts of eight episodes each.

Resident Alien Season 2 Part 1 ended with the eighth episode, titled Alien Dinner Party, and left fans needing some answers after a major cliffhanger. All their queries will be answered once the series returns on August 10, 2022 at 10/9c on Syfy, with the ninth episode titled Autopsy. Viewers can also catch the previous episodes on Peacock.

What to expect from Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 9?

The second part of Season 2 is set to pick up right after the events of the mid-season finale, where Asta saved Harry's life by killing a Galvan/Powell goon. The ninth episode, titled Autopsy, was written by Cherry Chevapravatdumrong. The official synopsis for the upcoming episode reads:

"Asta is overwhelmed with guilt after she, Harry, and D'arcy get rid of the dead body."

The official description for the second part of the season suggests that with the alien baby still on the loose, Harry and Asta will be looking for him while dealing with the emotional fallout of the fateful night. They will have their hands full with a murder to cover up and General McCallister on their trail.

Episode 9 will set into motion the events for more murders, mysteries and man-eating baby aliens as the rest of the season unfolds. While talking to Parade, creator Chris Sheridan also teased that there will be a lot happening in the second half of Season 2.

He had said:

Terry O’Quinn will be back as the Alien Tracker, this time tracking an alien in Patience—two guesses who that is. The mystery of why Sam Hodges (Jan Bos) was murdered will finally be solved. And there will be a big reveal to drive us into season 3. Also a lot more alien baby!"

Resident Alien Season 2 Episode 9 will premiere on Syfy on August 10, 2022 at 10/9c.

Edited by Vinay Agrawal