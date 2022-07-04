Resident Alien Season 2, Part 2: What to expect

Syfy's alien comedy-drama Resident Alien entered its second season in January this year.

The season was divided into two parts. The first half, consisting of eight episodes, concluded on March 16, 2022. A release date has now been set for the second half of the season, which will also have eight episodes.

Created by Chris Sheridan, the series is based on a comic book of the same name and stars Alan Tudyk in the lead role.

Resident Alien Season 2 Part 2: When and where to watch

Season 2 of Resident Alien has a total of 16 episodes. The second part of the season will have a summertime premiere on Syfy on August 10, 2022, at 10 pm ET.

Viewers can also watch the previous episodes of the series on Peacock.

Resident Alien Season 2: Mid-season finale recap

It's been a minute since Part 1 of Resident Alien Season 2 concluded. So, here's a refresher on where things left off.

After undergoing an internal metamorphosis, Harry had enough time to soak up the emotions of the people on Earth. This changed not only his soul but also his desire to wipe out the human race.

Towards the end of the first part of Resident Alien Season 2, Harry and Asta were looking for Goliath.

Goliath is an alien of the same species as Harry, who could enable him to communicate with his people. However, Harry and Asta soon found out that Goliath was dead and had left behind a human/alien offspring egg for them.

The finale episode saw the two deal with the egg while attending a surprise birthday party in Harry's cabin. The egg hatched while the two tended to their guests, and the alien escaped. Harry and Asta realized that they needed to find the alien before it ate everyone.

Upon locating the baby alien, Harry realized that it was Goliath himself. Goliath warned Harry that there was another extremely dangerous alien species present on the planet. Their conversation was cut short when Harry got shot in the chest. Fortunately, Asta managed to save him by shooting the shooter.

The eighth episode ended with D'Arcy arriving at the scene and witnessing the incident.

Resident Alien Season 2 Part 2: What to expect

The second part of the second season will pick up right after the events of the mid-season finale, where Asta saved Harry's life by killing a Galvan/Powell goon.

The freshly released trailer for Part 2 also showed the return of Terry O'Quinn's alien tracker, who arrived in Patience to meet with Liv.

The official description for the second part of the season states that Harry and Asta will be dealing with the emotional fallout of the night while still searching for the alien baby. The search will lead to big realizations for each of them.

Meanwhile, Sheriff Mike and Deputy Liv will solve a big case, and Ben will attempt to sell Patience. D'Arcy will be seen facing a challenge of a lifetime.

With the alien baby still on the loose, Harry and Asta will have their hands full with a murder to cover up and General McCallister on their trail.

Tune into the season's final episodes for more murders, mysteries and man-eating baby aliens.

