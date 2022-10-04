What time will Chucky season 2 episode 1 air on Syfy? Release date and more about the horror series

The evil doll is back with some more gruesome plans to seek revenge in Chucky season 2.

Created by Don Mancini, the series is based on the Child's Play film franchise and serves as a sequel to Cult of Chucky, the seventh film in the franchise. It follows Chucky as he crosses paths with archenemies, old allies, and new prey and seeks to inspire fear and mayhem wherever he goes.

After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in the previous season, he now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible - surviving teens.

Here's everything viewers need to know about Chucky season 2.

Chucky season 2 will star Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, Sutton Stracke, and others

Chucky season 2 is all set to premiere on Wednesday, October 5 on Syfy at 9 pm ET. The series will also be available to watch on the USA Network. The upcoming season will star Meg Tilly, Gina Gershon, Joe Pantoliano, Tony Nappo, Sutton Stracke, and more.

The synopsis for season 2 reads:

"After his diabolical plan to invade America's children's hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarsonq) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy."

Brad Dourif, Jennifer Tilly, Zackary Arthur, Björgvin Arnarson, Alyvia Alyn Lind, Fiona Dourif, Alex Vincent, Christine Elise, and Barbara Alyn Woods will also be returning to Chucky season 2.

Season 1 finale recap - Chucky stabs Lexy's dad

The finale of season 1, titled An Affair to Dismember, was directed by Jeff Renfroe alongside Don Mancini and Harley Peyton as writers. The episode aired on November 30 and featured the doll Jake brought to the Cross residence coming to life. However, he was shot to death by Kyle, who revealed Chucky's voodoo abilities before drugging them to keep them safe.

When Tiffany arrived home, Chucky, as Nica, attempted to kill her, but Chucky and Junior arrived to handle the situation. Tiffany showed Chucky his cult made up of 72 dolls to fulfill Chucky's plan: the dolls would be distributed to needy children all over the country.

When Tiffany accused Chucky of being self-centered, he told Junior to kill Nica, but Tiffany, fed up with Chucky's abusive and neglectful treatment of her, decapitated the doll before he could. She also planted a bomb in the basement, which went off and killed Kyle and Andy.

At the Frankenstein screening, Chucky hid under the theater seats and began stabbing and killing multiple guests, including Lexy's dad. Junior was convinced by Lexy to do the right thing, so he stabbed Chucky before being stabbed himself. Jake finished Chucky off by crushing his head. He then apologized before dying in Lexy's arms.

Andy, who survived the explosion, hijacked the delivery truck and foiled Chucky's plan, but the Tiffany doll revealed herself and took him hostage with a gun. The following day, Tiffany revealed that she had cut off Nica's limbs in fear of what Chucky would do if he took over Nica's body again. Lexy, Devon, and Jake visited Junior's grave before a gloved hand appeared out of nowhere.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming season

The trailer for Chucky season 2 continues from the massacre of the previous season. Jake, his boyfriend Devon, and best friend Lexy were seen attending Incarnate Lord, a school for troubled youth. While serving their time at this sinister school, the trio will once again deal with Chucky, who's out to kill the staff, including a priest, as he conducts confessions.

Don Mancini also serves as an executive producer on the series alongside Nick Antosca, Alex Hedlund, David Kirschner, and Jeff Renfroe.

Catch Chucky season 2 on Syfy and USA Network from Wednesday, October 5.

