What time will The Equalizer Season 3 episode 1 air on CBS? Release date and more details explored

Queen Latifah is all set to return as Robyn in the upcoming third season of The Equalizer, which is all set to premiere with its first episode, titled Boom, on Sunday, October 2, at 8:30 pm ET on CBS. The series is also available to stream on Paramount+.

Co-created by Richard Lindheim, Michael Sloan, and Queen Latifah, the series is the second reboot of the franchise, following the 2014 film and its 2018 sequel, and is a reboot of the 1980s series of the same name as well.

It revolves around Robyn McCall and her teenage daughter Delilah, with a mysterious background who uses her extensive skills to help people, acting as a guardian angel and a defender while pursuing her own redemption.

Here's everything viewers need to know about the upcoming season of The Equalizer.

What we know about season 3 episode 1 of The Equalizer: Cast, synopsis and more

The series stars Queen Latifah as Robyn McCall, Tory Kittles as Marcus Dante, Adam Goldberg as Harry Keshegian, Liza Lapira as Melody "Mel" Bayani, Laya DeLeon Hayes as Delilah McCall, and Lorraine Toussaint as Viola "Aunt Vi" Marsette.

The official synopsis for episode 1 of The Equalizer Season 3 reads:

"In the aftermath of her abduction, the walls between McCall’s family and vigilante life continue to crumble as those closest to her must come together for the first time to save her, on the third season premiere."

Chris Noth, who portrayed the role of William Bishop, will not be returning to the show after facing allegations of s*xual assault in December 2021. However, there are two new actors joining the show - Donal Logue as Fisk and Gloria Reuben as Trish.

The official trailer for Season 3 of The Equalizer dropped in August and featured Robyn's return to her original beat while trying to save the ones she loves the most. The video also sees Delilah and Vi looking fearful while standing in the middle of the street after Robyn says:

"The more you know, the more secrets you'll have to keep."

Recap of Season 2 finale

The season 2 finale of The Equalizer, titled Exposed, was directed by Eric Laneuville alongside Terri Edda Miller, Andrew W. Marlowe and Joseph C. Wilson as writers. The episode aired on May 15 and saw McCall break into the Cuban embassy to obtain the secret files on Omar Delgado, a close associate of Mason Quinn.

They became reluctant to aid her due to the connection to Bishop’s death by approaching Harry and Mel with the information. McCall instead enlisted the help of Carter Griffin, who managed to track Delgado down and had a task force apprehend him. He and his team winded up empty-handed after questioning him, and McCall tried herself.

They staged his escape in order to gain his trust. Delilah’s friend Vera started her campaign for student president, but a nude photo of her was leaked online by her ex-boyfriend Logan Jeffries. Finding her options to help Vera limited, Delilah turned to Dante, who turned her toward "The Equalizer," being her mother. McCall decided to introduce her to Harry and Mel and assured her that she could turn to them for help.

Harry struggled to erase Vera’s photo from porn sites when he met his match with a Russian IP-address. Despite some struggles, he managed to overpower them and erase Vera and other victims’ photos. Delilah received a disturbing text from Vera, hinting that she may harm herself.

Delilah and Mel reached out to her location and the former managed to talk her down. Dante and the NYPD arrested Logan after receiving a hint about his burner phone. While driving home, McCall’s car was hit by another vehicle. The assailants kidnapped her while a shocked Aunt Vi and Delilah watched them leave.

Catch the all-new season of The Equalizer from Sunday, October 2 on CBS and Paramount+.

