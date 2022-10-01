What time will She-Hulk: Attorney At Law episode 8 air on Disney+? Release date, plot, and more explored

Things are getting serious and dramatic in the upcoming episode of Disney+'s She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

Created by Jessica Gao, the series is based on Marvel Comics and follows Jennifer Walters, who lives a complicated life as an attorney in her 30s and later turns into the 6-foot-7-inch green superhero, She-Hulk. The penultimate episode will see Jennifer finding out more about Josh and why he cloned her phone earlier in the show.

The upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is all set to premiere on Thursday, October 6 at 3:00 am ET/midnight PT on Disney+ and Hotstar.

Here's everything you need to know about the upcoming episode streaming this Thursday.

Everything we know about episode 8 of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law

The series stars Tatiana Maslany, Jameela Jamil, Ginger Gonzaga, Mark Ruffalo, Josh Segarra, Jon Bass, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Tim Roth, Benedict Wong, and Charlie Cox. Additionally, Drew Matthews, Steve Coulter, Mark Linn-Baker, Brandon Stanley, Patty Guggenheim, and Rhys Coiro will also feature in the show.

She-Hulk: Attorney At Law is executively produced by Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, Victoria Alonso, Brad Winderbaum, Kat Coiro, and Jessica Gao, alongside Melissa Hunter as a producer.

Recap of episode 7 - Josh secretly cloned Jen's phone

The previous episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, titled The Retreat, was directed by Anu Valia and Zeb Wells. The episode aired on September 29 and featured Walters going on several dates with Josh, but he disappeared and started ghosting her after they slept together.

While anticipating a text from him, she received a call from Blonsky's parole officer Chuck Donelan. He informed her that the inhibitor that stopped Blonsky from turning into Abomination was broken and that she had to go to his meditation retreat to check on him.

When she arrived, Man-Bull and El Águila accidentally destroyed her car, forcing her to stay there until it could be towed away. Despite the retreat lacking internet and cell coverage, Walters continued to nervously await a response from Josh.

She attended a group therapy session with Blonsky, Man-Bull, El Águila, Porcupine, Saracen, and Wrecker of the Wrecking Crew, where she was convinced to delete Josh's contact information and to let go of her feelings towards him.

It was later revealed that three days earlier, Josh secretly cloned Jen's phone and stole a sample of her blood on behalf of HulkKing after sleeping with her.

More about the series

There is no preview of the upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney At Law, but considering the season will have a total of nine episodes, viewers can expect a lot more drama after what Josh did to Jennifer along with a highly-anticipated cameo by Daredevil a.k.a. Matt Murdock.

In a recent interview with Variety, showrunner Jessica Gao revealed that episode 1 was originally supposed to be episode 8 of the show. According to her, the penultimate episode was to reveal the origin of the titular hero's superpower. However, after filming, the writing team decided that the series needed to show a lot more about her.

She shared:

"The episode order was slightly different — we changed things up a little bit in post. Most of the pilot that you see was actually Episode 8. We waited until the very end of the season to really reveal her origin story."

She further added:

"There were several factors leading up to the decision, but really at the end of the day, we just realized people really wanted to know that information sooner. It was hard for them to not know the origin story and then get to know this character."

Stream the upcoming episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law this Thursday on Disney+ or Hotstar before the season finale on October 13.

