Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story crew claims she was treated "horribly," calls Evan Peters' Netflix show "worst"

Ever since the controversial yet highly-anticipated Netflix series Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story dropped on Netflix, it has been getting all kinds of reactions. From praise to backlash and now an accusation of mistreatment of a crew worker, the series has been in the news ever since it was released.

Created by Ryan Murphy and Ian Brennan, the series follows the infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and his killing spree, all told from his victims' point of view. While the series has gained a lot of popularity, has also received got a lot of backlash for several reasons.

One such reason included a production crew member, Kim Aslup, coming forward and talking about her experience while working on set. Alsup, who has been a part of Grey’s Anatomy, Inventing Anna and Dear White People, called the production on the Netflix series "exhausting."

She added that it was one of the worst shows that she's ever worked on and noted:

"I was always being called someone else’s name, the only other Black girl who looked nothing like me, and I learned the names for 300 background extras."

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story crew member slams set and show

Before Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story hit Netflix, production coordinator Kim Aslup went viral on Twitter for speaking up about the way she was treated on set. She said that she was one of the only two black women on set and was often called by the other black person's name.

She tweeted that she was constantly called by the other person's name and that working on the show took everything she had as she was treated horribly. Kim noted:

"We both had braids, she was dark skin and 5’10. I’m 5’5. I look at the Black female lead differently now too."

Alsup’s tweeted about this on September 18, two days before the series debuted on Netflix and would go on to top the streamer’s most-watched charts. She has since elaborated on her experience in an interview with the Los Angeles Times.

She also said that she has not watched Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer on Netflix because it could be triggering for her. The production coordinator stated that she didn't want to watch it as she didn't want to have "these PTSD types of situations," adding that the trailer triggered her leading her to write the tweet. Alsup said that she didn't think anyone would read her tweet.

According to Alsup, the production on the set of Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story had no mental health coordinators available. She said that this was what made the show an unsupportive work environment.

Twitter reacted to the claims

Bill Brunsdon @wrb1981 @CreativeK Sorry you went through that, but unfortunately because of this post and the attention it is getting no one is going to want to hire you or work with you again in the industry. Sometimes posts like this cause more harm than good. @CreativeK Sorry you went through that, but unfortunately because of this post and the attention it is getting no one is going to want to hire you or work with you again in the industry. Sometimes posts like this cause more harm than good.

After Alsup's tweet went viral, several Twitter users took it upon themselves to share their thoughts and opinions about how they felt. They tried consoling her via tweets and showed support.

Marcus R Johnson @marcusrodney311 @CreativeK Sorry you went through that. Also we don’t need a movie on Jeffrey Dahmer @CreativeK Sorry you went through that. Also we don’t need a movie on Jeffrey Dahmer

carlbyrd @carlbyrd @CreativeK Sorry this happened. Keep speaking up. Seek out projects with BIPOC creators. Don’t give up you are the future. @CreativeK Sorry this happened. Keep speaking up. Seek out projects with BIPOC creators. Don’t give up you are the future.

Some also wondered why there were only two black crew members, even though the series focused a lot on his victims, most of whom were black.

BlackIsEverything @BellaD_Awelewa @CreativeK 2 black people on the crew in a series that's supposed to center on the black victims/neighbors of dahmer?! Ridiculous! @CreativeK 2 black people on the crew in a series that's supposed to center on the black victims/neighbors of dahmer?! Ridiculous!

Panther | Eva @EvaMariaXO @CreativeK @YharnamZilla i’m confused bc apart from the black female lead, the majority of the actors in this are black. the majority of dahmer’s victims were black. so wdym 2? i’m genuinely curious. @CreativeK @YharnamZilla i’m confused bc apart from the black female lead, the majority of the actors in this are black. the majority of dahmer’s victims were black. so wdym 2? i’m genuinely curious.

Some shared their own experiences with this kind of racial discrimination at work.

🏳️‍⚧️pahblow🏳️‍⚧️ @pablosymone @CreativeK @comedykennedy I work in the industry too with movie trailers. Get mistaken for the other black person in my department as well. Keep in mind, she’s a 35 year old dark skin woman & I am a 23 year light skin trans boy :)))))) @CreativeK @comedykennedy I work in the industry too with movie trailers. Get mistaken for the other black person in my department as well. Keep in mind, she’s a 35 year old dark skin woman & I am a 23 year light skin trans boy :))))))

Shawn Hurley @ynotsin @CreativeK I’m sure you know more than me, some productions, are just flat out horrid in every way. Everyone is treated badly, no one cares to be polite, professional, nor human. Everyone is on a power trip. As a black background worker, I’ve seen what you speak of. @CreativeK I’m sure you know more than me, some productions, are just flat out horrid in every way. Everyone is treated badly, no one cares to be polite, professional, nor human. Everyone is on a power trip. As a black background worker, I’ve seen what you speak of.

Sydney Chandler @syds180turn @CreativeK Why am I not surprised. The idea that all Black people look alike is pervasive. Many of my friends have worked on sets where they were the only Black person on the crew & they were treated like crap as well. Nothing has really changed in Hollywood, it's all smoke & mirrors. @CreativeK Why am I not surprised. The idea that all Black people look alike is pervasive. Many of my friends have worked on sets where they were the only Black person on the crew & they were treated like crap as well. Nothing has really changed in Hollywood, it's all smoke & mirrors.

About the Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story

Netflix's Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story premiered on Wednesday, September 21. The series explores the motives and methods of infamous serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer and the murders he committed between 1978 and 1991.

It stars Evan Peters as Jeffrey Dahmer, Richard Jenkins as Lionel Dahmer, Molly Ringwald as Shari Dahmer, Michael Learned as Catherine Dahmer and Niecy Nash as Glenda Cleveland.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"Monster is based on the life and crimes of serial killer Jeffery Dahmer. The story revolves around his victims and how he evaded arrest and continued to kill for over a decade. Dahmer murdered 17 innocent people from 1978 to 1991."

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is executively produced by Ryan Murphy, Ian Brennan, Janet Mock, Carl Franklin, Alexis Martin Woodall, Eric Kovtun, Jen Isaacson, Leslie Mattingly and Evan Peters.

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story is available to stream on Netflix.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far