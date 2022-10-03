Black Panther 2 first trailer: Who plays queer warrior princess Aneka?

Honoring the late Chadwick Boseman's memory is the first trailer for MCU's Black Panther 2.

Directed by Ryan Coogler, the film is a sequel to Black Panther and is the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. It revolves around the aftermath of King T'Challa's death. However, there's a new danger - K’uk’ulkan, the feathered-serpent God also known as Namor, who leads an undersea tribe of Atlanteans coming to the surface world. The people of Wakanda must fight back to protect themselves.

Michaela Coel is portraying warrior princess Aneka in Black Panther 2

Actress Michaela Coel will be portraying the queer warrior princess Aneka in the upcoming sequel to the Black Panther. It was announced in July 2021 that Coel had joined the MCU and was later confirmed for the role.

In the comics, Aneka is the combat instructor for the all-woman special forces team Dora Milaje. She is romantically involved with Ayo, portrayed by Florence Kasuma in the film.

Coel, along with Shea Couleé and Zoe Terakes, who are all set to star in the upcoming series, Ironheart, together symbolizes a shift for the studios as it has started including more queer characters and storylines. During the Black Widow panel, Marvel’s executive vice president shared:

"There’s a lot that we have coming up that I think will be representative of the world of today. We’re not going to nail it in the first movie or the second movie or third movie, or the first show or second show, but we will do our best to consistently try to represent."

About Michaela Coel

British screenwriter and actress Michaela Coel is best known for creating and starring in Chewing Gum, I May Destroy You, Black Mirror, Black Earth Rising, Been So Long, Star Wars: The Last Jedi, London Spy, and RuPaul's Drag Race UK.

She won a BAFTA Award for Best Female Comedy Performance and a British Academy Television Award for Best Actress. For her work on I May Destroy You, she became the first black woman to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Writing for a Limited Series, Movie, or Dramatic Special at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards.

Check out the trailer for the upcoming Marvel film

The film titled Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is all set to hit theaters on Friday, November 11 and the first trailer premiered today. Viewers saw a glimpse of Michaela Coel in action as the head of the army, slashing people down. The two-minute trailer also gave a hint as to how the story will continue, showing an unidentified character wearing the Black Panther suit.

It also introduces Namor, the king of Atlantis, and shows Michaela Coel’s character in action-packed sequences. Danai Gurira, Florence Kasumba, Winston Duke, and Martin Freeman will also reprise their roles from the first installment of the film. The new cast includes Mabel Cadena, Alex Livinalli, Dominique Thorne, and Michaela Coel.

The synopsis for Black Panther 2 reads:

"Queen Ramonda, Shuri, M'Baku, Okoye and the Dora Milaje fight to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T'Challa's death. As the Wakandans strive to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with Nakia and Everett Ross to forge a new path for their beloved kingdom."

Watch this space for more updates on the upcoming film. Catch Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in theaters on Friday, November 11.

