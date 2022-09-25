TUDUM 2022: Wednesday X Thing discuss escape plan from teenage purgatory in new Wednesday trailer

With spooky season almost here, Netflix is all set to give viewers its highly-anticipated series, Wednesday. Based upon the character Wednesday Addams of The Addams Family, the series is created by Alfred Gough and Miles Millar.

It follows the titular character and her years as a high school student at Nevermore Academy, where she attempts to master her psychic powers, while stopping a monstrous killing spree of the town citizens and solving a supernatural mystery that affected her family 25 years ago.

A new clip of the series dropped this week and now fans have expressed their opinions online.

Twitter reacts to new Wednesday trailer

Netflix released a brand new trailer for Wednesday at its TUDUM event held this year on September 24. The new footage featured Wednesday in her room where she finds Thing being mischievous and catches him, demanding to know why he was spying on her.

She then proceeds to give him two options, one of which includes pledging his "undying loyalty" to her, which he opts for. She then tells him that she wants to escape Nevermore Academy and tells him, "Our first order of business is to escape this teenage purgatory. Of course I have a plan. And it begins now."

Fans took to Twitter, to shared their excitement for the upcoming series' new teaser.

Andrr @Andrrerr @netflix Hope it comes out on a Wednesday. And imagine if Wednesday addams and Eleven from stranger thing were friends. @netflix Hope it comes out on a Wednesday. And imagine if Wednesday addams and Eleven from stranger thing were friends.

Some excited fans demanded the whole official trailer while others showed interest in watching the upcoming series, even if the Tim Burton story did not interest them in the past.

Francine @wednesdaylh @netflix DON'T BE SHY GIVE US THE TRAILER @netflix DON'T BE SHY GIVE US THE TRAILER

leadintea @leadintea @netflix Never cared for the Addams Family, but I may give this a watch @netflix Never cared for the Addams Family, but I may give this a watch

About the series

The comedy horror series is all set to premiere on November 23 on Netflix. The series stars Jenna Ortega as the titular character, Luis Guzmán as Gomez Addams, Catherine Zeta-Jones as Morticia Addams, Victor Dorobantu as Thing and Isaac Ordonez as Pugsley Addams as the main cast.

The official synopsis for the series reads:

"A sleuthing, supernaturally infused mystery charting 16-year-old Wednesday Addams’ years as a student at Nevermore Academy. Season one will follow her as she attempts to master her emerging psychic ability, thwart a monstrous killing spree that has terrorized the local town, and solve the murder mystery that embroiled her parents 25 years ago — all while navigating her new and very tangled relationships at Nevermore."

Other cast members include Riki Lindhome, Jamie McShane, Hunter Doohan, and Georgie Farmer, among several others.

Wednesday is executively produced by Alfred Gough, Miles Millar, Tim Burton, Gail Berman, Kayla Alpert, Steve Stark, Jonathan Glickman, Andrew Mittman and Kevin Miserocchi.

Check out the teaser trailer for the series

The main teaser trailer for the upcoming series dropped last month and saw Pugsley getting bullied at school, which led to the titular character plotting her revenge. She tells a group of boys before dropping two bags of piranhas in their pool, "The only person who gets to torture my brother is me". She is then taken to Nevermore Academy, where her parents met. Her mother, Morticia Addams, then says that she’ll "finally" be among peers who "understand" her.

In a featurette released by Netflix in August, Jenna Ortega revealed that the show begins with her character getting expelled from school for attempted murder and sent to Nevermore, where she has to-

"navigate her way through this new school, new relationships. But then also, she’s dealing with this serious investigation involving serial killers and murders and monsters."

Jenna also noted that it was important for her to do something "different" from past iterations of the character. She shared:

"She’s a bit more socially awkward. There’s a confidence there, but it’s more concealed.”

Jenna further added:

“Wednesday is technically a Latina character and that’s never been represented, so for me, any time that I have the opportunity to represent my community I want that to be seen."

Catch Wednesday streaming from November 23, only on Netflix.

